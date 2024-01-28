Opinión
prima:Short-term rentals in Puerto Rico estimated at 25,000 units

While the boom in tourist accommodations continues, experts say “the market is already leveling off”

January 28, 2024 - 11:17 PM

Algunos de los deponentes defendieron el valor turístico de los alquileres a corto plazo en San Juan. (GFR Media)
STRs room tax revenues came from a total of $680 million in lodging income last year, which represents 36.84% of the more than $1.8 billion that STRs and hotels combined brought in in 2023.
José Orlando Delgado Rivera
By José Orlando Delgado Rivera
Periodista de Negocios

Short-term rentals (STRs) are everywhere in Puerto Rico: houses, apartments, glamping, and even mobile units, which already totaled between 20,000 and 21,000 units by November 2023, according to a study by the platform PriceLabs, a specialized pricing tool for this industry.

