Short-term rentals in Puerto Rico estimated at 25,000 units
While the boom in tourist accommodations continues, experts say “the market is already leveling off”
January 28, 2024 - 11:17 PM
Short-term rentals (STRs) are everywhere in Puerto Rico: houses, apartments, glamping, and even mobile units, which already totaled between 20,000 and 21,000 units by November 2023, according to a study by the platform PriceLabs, a specialized pricing tool for this industry.
