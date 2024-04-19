Somos Puerto Rico: Five Places to Take a Selfie in Peñuelas

This southern town features many attractions in its streets and mountains
April 19, 2024 - 11:00 PM
Lee la historia en español aquí.
Peñuelas.- This is a charming town, from its public square to its mountains. Discover below several places where, aside from learning about this municipality’s history, you can capture moments of your visit with selfies.
If your visit begins in the town’s public square, there you will find the acoustic shell, adorned with a mural by peñolano artist Moisés Castillo Cruz.
The public square is adorned with a beautiful mosaic inspired by the flamboyant flower.
Merging history and legend, this is one of the statues that tells the story behind the name of the Guayanés river.
And after getting to know and exploring the charms of Peñuelas, nothing better than a dip and a selfie in the natural pool and waterfall known as La Soplaera.
