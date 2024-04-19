Somos Puerto Rico: Five Places to Take a Selfie in Peñuelas

Lee la historia en español aquí.

Peñuelas.- This is a charming town, from its public square to its mountains. Discover below several places where, aside from learning about this municipality’s history, you can capture moments of your visit with selfies.

Valley of the Flamboyanes, Public Plaza. (XAVIER GARCIA)

If your visit begins in the town’s public square, there you will find the acoustic shell, adorned with a mural by peñolano artist Moisés Castillo Cruz.

Flamboyan mosaic in the center of the Public Square. (Isabel Ferré Sadurní Photography)

The public square is adorned with a beautiful mosaic inspired by the flamboyant flower.

Guayanés Statues, Penuelas Square. (XAVIER GARCIA)

Merging history and legend, this is one of the statues that tells the story behind the name of the Guayanés river.

La Soplaera, in Peñuelas. (Xavier García)