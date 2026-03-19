Spring break alert in Puerto Rico: authorities warn of dangerous beach conditions

At a time when the sea has already claimed the lives of three people in a single day and another remains missing after being swept away by currents in Condado, authorities reiterated that dangerous conditions in the water persist and must be taken “seriously.”

“Even if the day is sunny, it doesn’t mean there won’t be dangers in the water. Water is powerful. It should always be taken seriously. The forecasts are out and the warnings are out. The information goes out, but it’s also up to each person to be vigilant when entering the water. So the call is to continue educating the population to be aware and seek information," warned meteorologist Yidiana Zayas, of the National Weather Service (NWS).

Zayas warned that there is still a high risk of sea currents for beaches in the east, north and southeast of Puerto Rico, as well as in Vieques and Culebra, at least until 6:00 p.m.

PUBLICIDAD

He mentioned that conditions will be reevaluated during the afternoon to determine if it is necessary to extend the risk. If not, it is anticipated to decrease to moderate over the weekend, although hazardous conditions would still remain.

He added that the swell in the offshore waters of the Atlantic Ocean is between five and seven feet, so a warning for small boat operators remains in effect.

In view of the increase in visitors during the spring break season, Zayas insisted on the importance of reinforcing education and orientation for both tourists and residents.

“There are a lot of tourists. We’re asking locals who know the area better if we can somehow spread the word. So should hotels and short-term rentals, such as Airbnb,” he argued.

Regarding weather conditions, the meteorologist indicated that some passing showers are expected during the day, with greater development in the afternoon towards the northwest of Puerto Rico. Winds will be lighter, which will contribute to a warmer atmosphere.

However, for the weekend, the proximity of a cold front and a trough will increase instability. More rain activity is expected between Saturday and Sunday.

He noted that, due to light winds, downpours could move slowly, raising the risk of minor to significant flooding in different areas of the island.

---