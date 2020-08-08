Washington D.C. - Negotiations between the White House and the Democratic Congressional leadership on an upcoming economic stimulus bill to help mitigate the coronavirus emergency stalled yesterday in Capitol Hill, just in the deadline the Donald Trump set before opting for executive action.

The lack of progress means that tens of millions of people will remain, at least until mid-August, without access to the $600 weekly federal unemployment assistance, which in Puerto Rico benefited more than 467,000 people until the end of July.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has been insisting that if an agreement was not reached yesterday, at least on unemployment assistance, and to avoid housing evictions, at the federal level, Trump would take unspecified executive actions.

Over these two weeks, Meadows, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Minority Leader Charles Schumer have held 10 meetings, in 12 days, without making decisive progress.

“I’ve told them, ‘Come back when you’re ready to give us a higher number’” Speaker Pelosi said, coming out of an hour-and-a-half meeting yesterday.

Pelosi had offered to cut $1 billion from the Democratic plan passed in the House almost three months ago and estimated at $3.4 billion.

The proposals include a second federal check that would guarantee $1,200 to a broad majority of citizens in the U.S. and its territories, such as Puerto Rico. Schumer said he found the Trump administration’s positions “disappointing”.

Mnuchin said they were recommending the President to move ahead with some executive orders over the weekend.

About the possibility that President Trump will opt for executive action, Pelosi warned that the White House does not have the power to allocate funds without congressional authorization. The White House has insisted that Trump’s executive actions may include a temporary payroll tax deferment.