prima:Successful telehealth project in the mountains highlights the need to expand this service islandwide

General Castañer Hospital’s Optimized Virtual Care program has benefited more than 800 patients in Lares, Adjuntas and Jayuya, but a study showed that this technology still has little reach in Puerto Rico

January 11, 2025 - 7:38 PM

The importance of telehealth became evident at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced the transition of activities to virtual mode. (Shutterstock)
David Cordero Mercado
By David Cordero Mercado
Periodista investigativodavid.cordero@gfrmedia.com

In several communities in Lares, Adjuntas and Jayuya, there is an innovative telehealth service that is transforming the way some of its residents attend to their medical care. Known as Optimized Virtual Care (OVC), the program has been implemented by the General Castañer Hospital (HGC) since 2022. But in Puerto Rico, it is the exception.

