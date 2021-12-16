The Fiscal Oversight Board assured Judge Laura Taylor Swain yesterday that it will seek to amend the Plan of Adjustment (PDOA) and that, among the amendments, it will include the full payment of eminent domain claims against the government to respond for these in case the Court so orders.

But at the same time, even though on Tuesday night, Swain ordered the Board to meet with Pedro Pierliusi’s administration officials, the fiscal entity - through its leading attorney, Martin Bienenstock - reiterated that to make the POA viable, it will be necessary to repeal dozens of state laws, including Laws 80, 81 and 82-2020. And to achieve the definitive annulment of the laws in controversy, the Board will file a lawsuit against the government in the next few days, the lawyer said.

Given the position adopted by the Board, the government’s attorney, Peter Friedman, suggested to the judge that the POA confirmation process could be delayed since the government would need more time to present its arguments to the court.

PUBLICIDAD

Bienenstock and Friedman’s remarks became the latest clash between the Board and the government and came yesterday during the December general hearing of the Puerto Rico Title III Cases, just hours after the judge issued an order to amend several aspects of the POA otherwise it could not be confirmed as proposed.

“It’s clear to everyone that I included the requirement to meet and confer for a reason,” Swain said minutes after Bienenstock revealed that the Board is preparing a lawsuit against the government and that Friedman said that the Board is making a misrepresentation about Laws 80, 81 and 82- 2020 in court.

“I urge you to talk about these controversies and resolve this situation together,” Swain insisted as she argued that she remained hopeful that the Board and the government would talk with openness and with the need to complete the POA deliberation process expeditiously.

Swain Orders Amendments to POA

Specifically, on Tuesday night, Judge Swain issued an order requesting the Board to amend various aspects of the central government’s POA and the FFCL (Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law) that would justify the proposal submitted by the Board. This is so that the POA can be confirmed under the applicable sections of the Puerto Rico Bankruptcy Code and PROMESA. If -the Board considers- Swain’s order states, that required amendments or corrections cannot be made, then the entity will have to convince the judge not to reject the POA.

Among other things, Swain’s order listed as “problematic” issues for confirmation of the POA, the Board’s “vague and/or broad” attempt to invalidate dozens of current laws and to restrict the Legislature’s ability - for the next two decades or in essence, “permanently” - to adopt new laws if they affect the POA.

PUBLICIDAD

In her order, Swain also raised a flag on the Board’s treatment of some $400 million in eminent domain and reverse expropriation claims, going so far as to state that the cut proposed for these creditors in the POA would not be consistent with the Fifth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

Similarly, Swain warned about the fact that “Oversight Board’s addition of Act 80-2020, Act 81-2020, and Act 82-2020 to the amended list of preempted statutes in the Proposed Plan Materials occurred after the close of evidence at the Confirmation Hearing, and thus the Court finds little factual basis in the record4 for inclusion of those statutes in any list of preempted statutes”.

Regarding eminent domain claims, Bienenstock told Swain that after reading last Tuesday’s order, he was “under no illusions” that the POA could be confirmed as proposed and that the Board would therefore amend the document to allocate full payment for these if required by the court.

What is the new controversy?

But when Bienenstock insisted on including Acts 80, 81, and 82 in the list of laws under Promesa and the POA, the lawyer argued that the Board needed to draw the line.

“We thought this (Acts 80, 81, and 82) was under control,” the lawyer said.

Bienenstock told Swain that so far the Board had no problems with the statutes because there was “an agreement” with the government that these would not be implemented unless they were amended to the satisfaction of the fiscal entity.

Act 80 of 2020 allows for the early retirement of certain public employees under certain conditions, while Acts 81 and 82 sought to improve retirement conditions for police and other law enforcement officers and to allow teachers to use their leaves to credit them for the time they must work to be eligible for retirement.

PUBLICIDAD

But now that Senate Resolution 171 requiring the implementation of the measures has been approved, the situation could change because the measure awaits the signature of the governor.

“We are very surprised by the (Board´s) argument at this stage of the proceedings,” Friedman said, suggesting that he learned of the Board’s planned lawsuit against the government during the hearing.

Friedman, an attorney for the Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority (FAFFA and a partner at O’Melveny Myers, indicated that the Board offered a misrepresentation of the scope of Senate Resolution 171 and that while he did not want to “be an obstacle” to POA confirmation if the Swain-ordered meeting was not consummated, additional time would be requested from the court.

The governor reacts

According to Swain’s order, the meeting between the Board and the Pierluisi administration would have to take place this week, since the Board must file its response next Monday, December 20. FAFAA would have another three days to respond.

While in court, online, the Board and the government made their differences clear, Pierluisi assured that they will follow the Board’s steps.

Pierluisi said that “now the ball is in the court” of the federal entity, which has six days to respond to the order.

“We are going to be very vigilant. Thank God the judge did not throw out the Plan of Adjustment. That is, she has not decided to reject or not to confirm the POA, but she is asking the Board for an accounting,” the governor said during a press conference, where he offered details of the event “From Puerto Rico to the World,” to be held on December 31 at the Convention District.

PUBLICIDAD

Reporter Leysa Caro contributed to this story.