Atlantic Waste Disposal, Inc. alleges that the City’s decision, following the alleged delay in services during the COVID-19 pandemic, was made without justification
May 24, 2024 - 2:21 PM
Atlantic Waste Disposal, Inc. alleges that the City’s decision, following the alleged delay in services during the COVID-19 pandemic, was made without justification
May 24, 2024 - 2:21 PM
A million-dollar lawsuit filed by Atlantic Waste Disposal, Inc. (AWDI) against the Municipality of Vega Baja and its mayor, Marcos Cruz Molina, has increased the tension between the parties in a controversy that dates back to September 2022, when the municipality unilaterally canceled the company’s contract for the collection and disposal of solid waste.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: