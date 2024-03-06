The Department of State will not provide military support to Prime Minister Ariel Henry to assist him in returning to Haiti

An airplane carrying the Prime Minister of Haiti, Ariel Henry, unexpectedly landed on Tuesday at Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport while the United States Department of State confirmed to El Nuevo Día that it will not provide military assistance to help Henry return to his country.

Sheila Angleró, spokesperson for the Government of Puerto Rico and governor Pedro Pierluisi, initially confirmed the private jet landed around 5:00 p.m. Several reliable sources confirmed to El Nuevo Día that the aircraft, which took off from Teterboro Airport in New Jersey, received permission to land on Puerto Rican soil.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State said that the government is not providing military assistance to Henry to help him reenter Haiti. Instead, their focus remains on restoring security in the Caribbean country, which remains in deep humanitarian crisis after President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated on July 7, 2021.

“We will let the Prime Minister (Henry) speak to his travel plans. The United States is not providing military assistance to help the Prime Minister return to Haiti. Our support is focused on helping the Haitian National Police restore security, expediting the deployment of the MSS mission (Multinational Security Support Mission in Haiti), and accelerating a peaceful transition of power. Our dialogue with PM Henry has been focused on these efforts and the need for security and a political transition”, emphasized the spokesperson.

Reportedly, the plane did not receive clearance to land at Toussaint Louverture International Airport, located in Port-au-Prince.

Prime Minister Ariel Henry (first from the right) was allowed to leave Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport close to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday. (Ramon "Tonito" Zayas)

Meanwhile, news agency Agencia EFE reported that the prime minister was not grandes permission to land in the Dominican Republic as he lacked an approved flight plan. Similarly, The Associated Press indicated that hours before Henry landed in Puerto Rico, the Dominican government suspended all air traffic coming from Haiti.

“We received information that this plane was not allowed to access Dominican airspace, and then it did not have the flight plan to come to us,” said Héctor Porcella, executive director of the Dominican Institute of Civil Aviation (IDAC), to Dominican television network CDN, as highlighted by Agencia EFE.

Meanwhile, Jeffrey Quiñones, spokesperson for the United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP), told El Nuevo Día that, at the moment, it is unknown how long the prime minister will stay in Puerto Rico. Quiñones also stated that Henry is being attended to by federal entities, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Later in the evening, Henry was spotted being transferred from the airport to an unmarked convoy of vehicles. Henry was allowed to leave the airport. Unidentified personnel hindered the work of reporters and photojournalists who tried to document Henry’s surprise arrival around 5:00 in the afternoon.

According to Agencia EFE, as of Monday, Henry had not returned to Haitian soil after visiting Guyana, where he participated in the Caribbean Community (Caricom) summit, and after traveling to Kenya, where he discussed the arrival of personnel as part of the MSS. A spokesperson for the Kenyan presidency confirmed on Monday to Agencia EFE that the prime minister had left on Saturday.

Currently, Haiti is experiencing a wave of violence from powerful armed gangs in the metropolitan area of Port-au-Prince that demand the prime minister’s resignation. As a result of the crisis, at least 15,000 people have been displaced, according to UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric.

Unidentified security personnel escorted Prime Minister Ariel Henry to an unmarked motorcade. (Ramon "Tonito" Zayas)

Over the weekend, the Haitian government declared a curfew in an attempt to prevent armed gangs from taking control of the country’s main airport.

Heavily armed gangs attempted to take control of Haiti’s main international airport on Monday, exchanging gunfire with police and soldiers in the latest attack on key government facilities as part of an outbreak of violence that includes a mass escape from the country’s prisons.

Journalists from The Associated Press saw an armored truck firing shots at the gang members in an attempt to prevent them from entering the airport grounds while a large number of employees fled from the bullets. It is the largest attack on the airport in Haiti’s history.

As part of the wave of violence, the airport was hit by some shots last week, but the gangs did not enter the facilities or try to take control of the place.

The armed gangs demand Henry’s resignation, who committed during the Caricom summit in Guyana to hold elections before August 31, 2025.

The attack occurred just hours after the country authorities imposed a nighttime curfew following a wave of violence in which armed gang members stormed the country’s two largest prisons and freed thousands of inmates over the weekend.

In Henry’s absence, Patrick Michel Boivert acts as interim prime minister, and indeed, on Sunday, it was his signature that reported the imposition of a state of emergency and a 72-hour extendable curfew in the West department, where Port-au-Prince is located, due to the wave of violence.