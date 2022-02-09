💬See comments
The government of Puerto Rico has $4 billion in federal funds earmarked for construction projects to protect lives and property in case future natural disasters impact the island, Governor Pedro Pierluisi announced yesterday.
Wednesday, February 9, 2022 - 5:18 p.m.
