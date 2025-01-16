Opinión
Raúl Juliá
17 de enero de 2025
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:The great challenge for the new Secretary of Health: will he succeed in stopping the exodus of physicians?

Víctor Ramos presents his plan to address the crisis of services due to the lack of specialists and subspecialists, promising to confront the insurance companies, which he holds partly responsible for the problem

January 16, 2025 - 12:58 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
Ramos also promised action to reduce the enormous burden on doctors with their student loans. (Xavier Araújo)
David Cordero Mercado
By David Cordero Mercado
Periodista investigativodavid.cordero@gfrmedia.com

For years, the iron fist against insurance companies has been the promise of the leaders in office in response to the historic complaints of doctors and patients, dissatisfied with the payments and services received, respectively. This time, however, the designated secretary of the Department of Health, Víctor Ramos, assures that it will be different and that, by putting action where the word is put, he will contribute, in turn, to stop the exodus of doctors who leave the country in search of better working conditions and opportunities.

David Cordero Mercado
David Cordero Mercado es periodista investigativo y multimedia en el periódico El Nuevo Día.
