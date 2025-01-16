For years, the iron fist against insurance companies has been the promise of the leaders in office in response to the historic complaints of doctors and patients, dissatisfied with the payments and services received, respectively. This time, however, the designated secretary of the Department of Health, Víctor Ramos, assures that it will be different and that, by putting action where the word is put, he will contribute, in turn, to stop the exodus of doctors who leave the country in search of better working conditions and opportunities.