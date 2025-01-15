Opinión
Raúl Juliá
16 de enero de 2025
78°lluvia ligera
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
Jenniffer González lashes out at Nicolás Maduro: "I will not take lightly direct threats of invasion"

The governor indicated that several congressmembers have joined her concern for the Venezuelan president's statements about Puerto Rico

January 15, 2025 - 12:21 PM

González (photo) emphasized that Maduro's expressions "do not represent the people of Puerto Rico or the ambitions of our American flag and our Puerto Rican flag".
Adriana Díaz Tirado
By Adriana Díaz Tirado
Periodista de Noticias

Waiting for the U.S. president-elect, Donald Trump, to respond to the letter she sent regarding the "threats" concerning Puerto Rico from Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, Governor Jenniffer González stated on Tuesday that several congressmembers have supported her concern and stressed that she has taken the necessary steps with federal authorities to safeguard the territory.

