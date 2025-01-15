The governor indicated that several congressmembers have joined her concern for the Venezuelan president’s statements about Puerto Rico
January 15, 2025 - 12:21 PM
Waiting for the U.S. president-elect, Donald Trump, to respond to the letter she sent regarding the “threats” concerning Puerto Rico from Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, Governor Jenniffer González stated on Tuesday that several congressmembers have supported her concern and stressed that she has taken the necessary steps with federal authorities to safeguard the territory.
