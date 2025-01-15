The decision comes at a time when the Catholic Church and the Cuban government are negotiating the release of prisoners linked to the political protests of July 2023
January 15, 2025 - 10:18 AM
Washington D. C. - The administration of President Joe Biden - which leaves office in less than a week - has decided to remove Cuba from the list of countries that sponsor terrorism, coinciding with negotiations led by the Catholic Church to free more than 500 prisoners detained as a result of the July 11, 2023 protests against the Havana government.
