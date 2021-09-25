The House passed, 316-113, its version of the fiscal 2022 National Defense Authorization Act Thursday, which includes requesting an epidemiological study on the health effects of U.S. military activities in Vieques, Culebra, and the former Roosevelt Roads Naval Base, in Ceiba.

The language - proposed by Jenniffer González, Resident Commissioner in Washington, - instructs the Secretary of Defense to request the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine to conduct short- and long-term epidemiological studies on the primary and secondary effects of citizens exposed to chemicals and radioactive materials in the areas of Puerto Rico where the Atlantic Fleet Weapons Training Area were located.

It requires, for example, including a list of known contaminants and their locations in those areas of Vieques, Culebra, and Roosevelt Roads.

Compared to other official studies, Commissioner González said this would be “the first time” that an outside entity is included.

PUBLICIDAD

“We have found enough information to ask for this investigation. We are specifically looking for the health effects of toxic waste,” González said in an interview shortly before Thursday night´s vote.

Recently, the U.S. House Natural Resources Committee approved, as part of the Budget Reconciliation bill Democrats are pushing for, language that would create a $300 million fund in the Interior Department to compensate Vieques residents for health effects caused by U.S. Navy training maneuvers in the area over six decades.

During the hearing to examine the bills by Democrat Nydia Velázquez (NY) and Resident Commissioner González, Kevin Gardner, a professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering at the University of Louisville, Kentucky, said that after the Navy “had dropped between 3 and 4 million pounds of ordinance on Vieques each year from 1983-1998. Studies have found very high levels of many munitions-related contaminants in humans, livestock, crops, marine seafood, marine plants and algae”.

Another amendment by Commissioner González included in the National Defense Authorization Act - allowing a $760 billion allocation to the Pentagon - seeks that the U.S. Army sets up an Army Reserve small arms range to avoid having to conduct training and certifications at the National Guard Camp Santiago in Salinas.

“A new (small arms range) would decrease the administrative burden and increase the time spent doing what matters: training and preparing personnel,” Commissioner González said.

Another of the amendments by the Commissioner seeks to avoid a gap between retiring the National Guard’s LCM-8 landing and service craft in Puerto Rico - which has been used as transport between the Big Island and the island municipalities of Vieques and Culebra - and the purchase of new vessels. This amendment would prohibit the use of funds to retire the LCM-8 until it is replaced.

PUBLICIDAD

Gonzalez had succeeded in including language from another bill she authored seeking to fight mental health stigma in the military by early identifying signs, situations, or patterns that could lead an active military member or veteran to commit suicide and encouraging them to seek help when they need it.

Although the Senate Armed Services Committee passed its bill in July, it has not yet gone to a floor vote. Once the Senate bill passes, a House-Senate conference committee will reconcile differences in the two bills.