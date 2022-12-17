The Fiscal Oversight Board filed this Friday the Plan of Adjustment of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA-POA), a proposal that was immediately rejected by the Ad Hoc-PREPA Bondholders group.The entity filed the proposal to restructure over $10 billion in obligations of the public utility by imposing a cut of about 48.5 percent of the debt and supported by two classes of creditors: fuel lines lenders and Vitol Inc.

A quick review of the 114-page document shows that the Board has categorized PREPA’s obligations into 12 classes of creditors and contemplates cuts for 10 of them, including a change in the pensions of future PREPA retirees, changes in the requirements for retirement and closing the retirement plan to create a retirement savings plan.

As El Nuevo Día anticipated, the plan also contemplates a series of charges to pay creditors, but these will be applied according to different classes, including private residential customers, residential customers in public housing complexes, as well as industrial and commercial customers, depending on the service they have.

“Bankruptcy held back the transformation of Puerto Rico’s energy system,” said the Oversight Board Chairman David Skeel and added: “The plan we file today is a big step forward, but not the last. We will continue to negotiate with creditors on the road to court confirmation of the plan,” added Skeel, who also made statements through the JSF’s YouTube channel.

The Board filed PREPA-POA just as the second deadline granted by U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain expired, expecting that the parties would reach an understanding.

Last December 2, the Board announced an initial agreement with fuel line lenders and according to the entity, municipal insurer National Public Finance Guarantee also reportedly reached an initial agreement.

Bondholders say no

However, after filing PREPA-POA, Stephen Spencer, the counsel representing PREPA Ad Hoc- Bondholders, criticized the Board and anticipated that the proposal may not be upheld by the Title III court.

“The Board’s decision to file a highly coercive plan that lacks meaningful creditor support and has no chance to be confirmed will only serve to extend PREPA’s bankruptcy, which is now almost six years, and ensure that electricity service continues to be unstable and at higher costs for Puerto Rico,” Spencer said in a written statement sent to this newspaper.

According to the Ad Hoc-PREPA bondholders, the Board’s insistence on pushing for litigation over the validity of the public corporation’s debt only seeks to hide its failure to reform the public corporation.

“The biggest losers in this debacle are the island’s residents,” Spencer said.

According to Spencer, PREPA’s bondholders have provided multiple solutions to restructure PREPA’s debt and they are interested in Puerto Rico moving forward, having invested not only in the public utility but in other government loans. “Unfortunately, the Board’s behavior only serves to undermine the market’s confidence in Puerto Rico,” Spencer continued, adding that the entity’s decision jeopardizes federal funds allocated to the island.

He added that the group he advises continues to be interested in achieving a viable solution for PREPA and the people of Puerto Rico.