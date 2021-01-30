The Oversight Board decided Friday to withhold $30 million from the Education Department’s 2021 payroll budget because the agency postponed once again the implementation of an automated time and attendance system which should have been connected more than three years ago.

The entity’s decision came during this year’s first public meeting, where it was revealed that Education continues to pay the salaries of almost a thousand workers even though they are inactive or have not shown evidence that they are working. According to the Board, only for the first two weeks of January, those payments would total about $27.3 million.

Last year, the Board focused on Education for having paid some $84 million in salaries to inactive employees and even to deceased people, a waste that could have been avoided if the agency required its workers to report hours worked and leaves granted.

The decision to withhold those funds from Education 2021 payroll budget will be effective immediately and is the result of a recommendation by the Board Executive Director Natalie Jaresko following requests by Education Secretary-designate Elba Aponte Santos to postpone the implementation of the attendance system on two occasions.

Aponte Santos first asked to postpone the implementation of the attendance system to mid-January and after a first extension, Education asked for a second one until the second half of February 2021. The official reportedly asked for the extension to ensure that the agency will engage in a communication process with its employees about the new system.

”This is unacceptable,” said Antonio Medina immediately, indicating that having a salary when not working is corruption.

Medina argued that the loss of school hours as a result of natural disasters and the pandemic requires declaring a state of emergency in the public education system.

”It’s unacceptable, but I’m not surprised,” added Andrew Biggs, noting that in light of what he has seen with the government’s finances and performance over the past four years, paying employees who don’t work is “a sign of poor governance.”The system will be implemented immediately, Pierluisi said.

According to the Board, Education “will have overpaid its employees $46 million this current fiscal year 2021 if it continues to delay the implementation of a mandatory and effective time and attendance system”.

The situation took Governor Pedro Pierluisi, who was making his debut at the Board’s public meetings, by surprise.

The system will be connected immediately, said Pierluisi.

Pierluisi admitted that it was the first time he had seen the report on the attendance situation in Education and indicated that the system would be implemented “immediately” while indicating that any employee who collected his or her paycheck but did not work has incurred in “illegal conduct” and will have to return the money in “one way or another”.

According to the Board, except for the Treasury Department, the government lacks systems that integrate attendance records with payroll systems, which leads to losing funds.

The governor asked the Board to change the decision to withhold the Education 2021 payroll budget based on when Education employees begin to record their attendance.

Pierluisi added that during the past months he has been “vocal” about the effect that the coronavirus has had on education, especially because there is a lag in the Education Department regarding online or remote education.

Meanwhile, for New York State Education Commissioner Betty Rosa, implementing automated attendance systems is a matter of accountability and a challenge in all institutions, but she said that addressing the quality of the educational process is another matter and she made herself available so that Puerto Rico can address both challenges.