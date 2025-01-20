Luis A. Ferrao Delgado assures that “there are some signals that the new generations are sending us”. This is the complete list of the affected academic offerings
January 20, 2025 - 6:41 PM
Luis A. Ferrao Delgado assures that “there are some signals that the new generations are sending us”. This is the complete list of the affected academic offerings
January 20, 2025 - 6:41 PM
The order by the president of the University of Puerto Rico (UPR) to halt admissions of new students to 64 academic programs of the university system is not aimed at closing all such offerings, but to open the door to evaluate their future and make them more attractive and relevant to students, top university system officials said.
Las noticias explicadas de forma sencilla y directa para entender lo más importante del día.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: