Suscriptores
The sea remains dangerous for swimmers on the north coast of Puerto Rico

The National Weather Service in San Juan reported that there is still a high risk of sea currents

December 28, 2025 - 1:13 PM

We are part of The Trust Project
The area in red shows coasts with dangerous sea currents due to the effects of a swell. (Captura .)
Alex Figueroa Cancel
By Alex Figueroa Cancel
Periodista de Breaking Newsalex.figueroa@gfrmedia.com

A mostly sunny day with a cool breeze will be very tempting to go to the beach, but be careful on the north coast of Puerto Rico.

The National Weather Service (SNM) in San Juan reported that a high risk alert for sea currents remains in effect.

MNS meteorologist, María Novoa, explained that “pulses of a swell continue to arrive” from the Atlantic Ocean, affecting beaches in the north.

The high risk advisory would be in effect until 6:00 a.m. Tuesday.

“The day will be beautiful and they will say it is good to go to the beach, but it is better to stay with the cold of the mountain instead of going to the beach," said Novoa, adding that “maybe for beaches in the south you can go because there are beaches with low to moderate risk.”

According to Novoa, no significant rain activity is expected today, with the possibility of isolated showers.

On the other hand, he expects that by the end of 2025 “humidity will increase. We are waiting to see what the frequency of downpours will be like”.

---

This content was translated from Spanish to English using artificial intelligence and was reviewed by an editor before being published.

Breaking News
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Alex Figueroa Cancel
Alex Figueroa Cancel
Alex Figueroa Cancel cuenta con una experiencia en el campo periodístico de más de 20 años, cubriendo diversos temas, incluyendo deportes, seguridad, tribunales, política y cultura. Durante más de una década,...
