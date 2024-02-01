Opinión
Magacín
Junte Boricua
Oferta del Día
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Lo Último
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
Magacín
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Especiales
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Lotería
Junte Boricua
Newsletters
Preferencias
Dark mode
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
1 de febrero de 20241 de feb. de 2024
72°lluvia ligera
prima:The U.S. House passes bill expanding Child Tax Credit, available in Puerto Rico

With a 357-70 vote, the bill reached more than the two-thirds majority required under suspension of the rules

February 1, 2024 - 2:07 PM

The bill required two-thirds majority support because it was brought to the floor under suspension of the rules. (The Associated Press)
José A. Delgado
By José A. Delgado
Corresponsal de El Nuevo Día en Washington D. C.

Washington D.C. - With broad bipartisan support, the U.S. House approved Wednesday night (357-70) the bill expanding the Child Tax Credit (CTC), available in Puerto Rico since 2021.

RELATED
Tags
Puerto RicoCongreso de Estados UnidosMike JohnsonCréditos contributivos
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
José A. Delgado
José A. DelgadoArrow Icon
Nacido en San Juan. Graduado de la Escuela de Comunicación Pública de la Universidad de Puerto Rico. Tiene estudios en Derecho. Ha trabajado en radio, televisión y prensa escrita. Estuvo 17...
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
jueves, 1 de febrero de 2024
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
PRIMERA HORA
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2024 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: