The U.S. House passes bill expanding Child Tax Credit, available in Puerto Rico
With a 357-70 vote, the bill reached more than the two-thirds majority required under suspension of the rules
February 1, 2024 - 2:07 PM
Washington D.C. - With broad bipartisan support, the U.S. House approved Wednesday night (357-70) the bill expanding the Child Tax Credit (CTC), available in Puerto Rico since 2021.
