31 de enero de 202431 de ene. de 2024
74°lluvia moderada
prima:GOP Leadership to Decide “Very Soon” Whether to Vote on Child Tax Credit Refund Increase This Week

Several conservative Republicans oppose it, while some Democrats say the increase is not enough.

January 31, 2024 - 4:40 PM

El sepaker Mike Johnson se expresó, en conferencia de prensa, sobre la reunión semanal del caucus republicano, en la que se discutieron objeciones a la legislación. (J. Scott Applewhite)
José A. Delgado
By José A. Delgado
Corresponsal de El Nuevo Día en Washington D. C.

Washington, D. C. – U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson said yesterday that he would decide “very soon” whether to hold a vote in the House this week, as expected, on legislation that would temporarily increase the Child Tax Credit (CTC) refund, fully available in Puerto Rico since 2021.

Partido RepublicanoPartido DemócrataCongreso de Estados Unidos
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
José A. Delgado
José A. DelgadoArrow Icon
Nacido en San Juan. Graduado de la Escuela de Comunicación Pública de la Universidad de Puerto Rico. Tiene estudios en Derecho. Ha trabajado en radio, televisión y prensa escrita. Estuvo 17...
