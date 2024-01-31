GOP Leadership to Decide “Very Soon” Whether to Vote on Child Tax Credit Refund Increase This Week
Several conservative Republicans oppose it, while some Democrats say the increase is not enough.
January 31, 2024 - 4:40 PM
Washington, D. C. – U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson said yesterday that he would decide “very soon” whether to hold a vote in the House this week, as expected, on legislation that would temporarily increase the Child Tax Credit (CTC) refund, fully available in Puerto Rico since 2021.
