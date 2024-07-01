However, in remanding the case back to the district court, the highest U.S. judicial forum clarified that the White House occupant has no immunity for “unofficial” acts
July 1, 2024 - 1:19 PM
Washington D.C. - The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday (6-3) that former President Donald Trump, and potentially future presidents, should be presumed to have absolute immunity for their “official” actions while in the White House. This decision came in a case involving attempts to overturn the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.
