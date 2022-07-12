Washington, D.C. – The photo of a Puerto Rican soldier who died in the Vietnam War is one of only two that have not been published on the “Wall of Faces”, an online platform dedicated to honoring U.S. servicemen who died in that war.

William Sotomayor, a retired military officer, affirmed that of the 332 Puerto Ricans who died in Vietnam and are on the wall, the only photo missing is that of Juan Ortiz Rivera, from Bayamón.

The other person without a photo on the Wall of Faces is Roger Brown, from Brooklyn (New York).

Puerto Rican Ortiz Rivera died on December 28, 1967, in Bac Lieu, at the age of 25. He was born on June 24, 1942, and joined the Army. Ortiz Rivera was married, his father’s name was Juan Ortiz Bergara, and he graduated from Agustin Stahl High School in Bayamón.

Brown died in Tuyen Duc, on April 9, 1969, two months before his 20th birthday. He was born on June 13, 1949.

Sotomayor said that people who may have information that could help to find the relatives or friends of those soldiers who fell in the Vietnam War can contact Janna Hoehn, at neverforgotten2014@gmail.com.

More information is also available at www.vvmf.org/thewall.

Sotomayor, a Texas resident, said Hoehn has organized groups of volunteers who have dug into military records and searched for family members seeking to complete the Wall of Faces photos.

According to the Puerto Rico government’s Office of the Veteran’s Advocate, 332 Puerto Ricans died in the Vietnam War.