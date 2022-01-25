Washington D. C. - The White House affirmed it remains committed to Puerto Rico initiatives included in President Joe Biden’s social spending bill, amid attempts to rescue proposals that can pass in the Senate.

“That avenue, perhaps, is not as wide as before, but there is definitively still room for those programs regarding Puerto Rico, which are very important,” said Puerto Rican Gretchen Sierra Zorita, Associate Director for Puerto Rico and the Territories at the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs, in an interview with El Nuevo Día.

Biden’s social spending bill, which was passed as a budget reconciliation bill and was ratified in the House in November 2021, can be approved by a simple majority. But, in a 50-50 Senate and amid Republican opposition, it was derailed in December by Democrat Joe Manchin (West Virginia).

The bill includes extending the Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program to Puerto Rico beginning in 2024, raising Medicaid appropriations to $3.6 billion with a Federal Medical Assistance Percentages (FMAP) that would reach 83 percent, and granting employment credits to U.S. corporations that have been operating in the territories for at least three years.

Given the limbo in which Biden’s social agenda finds itself, Sierra Zorita said they recognize that, although Medicaid allocations have remained close to that level for the past two years - following the federal Executive Branch’s interpretation that a 2019 law secures the island at least $2.943 billion annually on a permanent basis - the FMAP dropped, on December 4, from 76 percent to 55 percent. That could cost the Puerto Rico government close to $500 million annually.

“We are very aware that we need different ways of dealing with what, at the moment, is a legislative challenge,” the White House official acknowledged.

Last week, the president said he will seek to pass “big chunks” of the legislation passed in the House in a new bill.

For the Biden administration, the focus on Puerto Rico’s issues has been primarily on the recovery and reconstruction process. Last Friday, the Departments of Homeland Security - which includes the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) - and Education released a resource manual to assist Puerto Rican authorities in the process of rebuilding and modernizing their schools.

On the first anniversary of the Biden administration, the White House has sought to highlight among other things, measures such as the Coronavirus Rescue Act, which allocated nearly $20 billion to Puerto Rico; the infrastructure investment bill, which has allocated another $2.25 billion to the island; and the release of billions of dollars in reconstruction funds, including nearly $8 billion in housing funds. The Biden administration eliminated restrictions on these housing funds imposed by the administration of Republican Donald Trump.

Sierra Zorita found it significant that Biden’s first anniversary as President coincided with the allocation of $163 million for the Caño Martín Peña dredging and cleaning process, a project that communities in the area have been demanding for years.

Sierra Zorita also highlighted full access of Puerto Rico residents to the Child Tax Credit (CTC) and the financing of three-quarters of the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) that the island’s government has.

While still waiting for the presentation of plans on the work required to rebuild the power grid, Sierra Zorita recalled the decision by the Department of Energy and FEMA to conduct the “Puerto Rico 100″ study to examine all alternatives so that the island “can comply with the law to reach 100 percent renewable energy.”

Sierra Zorita insisted, on the other hand, that, for the Biden administration, the debate on Puerto Rico’s political status is in the hands of Congress. Last July, when the White House Task Force on Puerto Rico - which was never launched during the Donald Trump administration - was reactivated, Sierra Zorita said that this issue is not on the agenda of that interagency committee.

“It’s not that it’s not a priority... It doesn’t mean that we don’t think it’s an important thing, but (we understand) that it’s an action (to be addressed by) Congress,” she said.

Although the White House Task Force on Puerto Rico was reactivated, there are no members appointed directly to that committee by the U.S. government departments, as was the case during the administrations of Barack Obama and George W. Bush.

Biden appointed three White House officials as co-chairs of the task force: Domestic Policy Council Director and former Ambassador to the United Nations Susan Rice; National Economic Council Director Brian Deese; and White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs Director Julie Chávez Rodríguez.

But each department secretary assigns tasks or sends officials to the meetings depending on the issue under discussion, according to Sierra Zorita.

“We want to help Puerto Rico speed up the recovery as much as possible. There is a problem of employment, capacity, these are problems that large states have. It is not Puerto Rico’s problem. We are making a historic investment, and we want to help in any way possible so that those programs work and those projects are built,” she said.

But she also said the Biden administration wants to strengthen Puerto Rico’s “human capital,” help fight poverty and mitigate the consequences of climate change.

Regarding recent corruption charges against three mayors or former mayors and a high-ranking municipal official in Puerto Rico, Sierra Zorita indicated that the federal Justice Department will be able to advance those cases based on “what the FBI finds”.