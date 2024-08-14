These are the roads impassable due to fallen trees and flooding caused by Hurricane Ernesto

Editor’s note: We invite you to stay well informed. Access free of charge to news and updates related to the potential passage of tropical storm Ernesto over Puerto Rico. Thank you for supporting responsible journalism. Subscribe today.



Several highways are closed after rains and winds from Hurricane Ernesto, which became a hurricane in the 11:00 a.m. report of the National Hurricane Center, caused obstructions in the lanes.

The Police assured that Emergency Management personnel from each municipality were activated for the removal of fallen trees.

Some of the affected streets are:

A stretch of PR-2 at the height of the Mayagüez Terrace development is flooded.

A stretch of PR-02, kilometer 96.5 in the Yeguada de Camuy neighborhood: a fallen tree was reported.

The stretch of PR-02 between Manatí and Barceloneta was closed due to the overflowing of the river.

Del Río and El Real streets are blocked due to the outflow of the river at the entrance of San Germán.

The La Charca bridge is impassable due to the outflow of the Bayamón River in Aguas Buenas.

Roads PR-347, PR-114 and PR-317 in San Germán are impassable.

Highway Los Veteranos, in San Germán. A pole on fire with downed power lines is reported.

Del Río street, in San Germán, affected by river out of its course.

PR-10, kilometer 64.4 in Cercadillo neighborhood in Arecibo: a fallen tree was reported.

PR-30 in Las Piedras: a fallen tree obstructs traffic.

PR-31 in the Río Blanco neighborhood in Naguabo: the police reported flooding that made traffic impossible in the La Pitina sector.

PR-53 in the direction of Humacao to Naguabo: it is obstructed by several trees.

PR-106 in Mayagüez: power lines were reported on the ground near the Hostos Museum.

PR-119 at kilometer 53.4 in Las Marías was partially closed due to branches on the ground.

PR-120 at kilometer 11.6 in Maricao: there was a landslide.

PR-144 at kilometer 5.6 in Jayuya: a bridge was reported flooded due to the Cariboa river flowing out of its bed.

PR-149, kilometer 18.7 in the Pesas neighborhood in Ciales: a fallen tree was reported obstructing the lanes.

PR-156 in Aguas Buenas: it is obstructed by vegetative material.

PR-162 in Aibonito: it is obstructed due to trees in the roadway.

PR-173 in the Sumidero neighborhood in Aguas Buenas: impassable due to vegetative material and landslides.

PR-185 in Canóvanas: at 5:25 a.m., the National Weather Service (SNM) was informed that it was not possible to pass on this public road, but did not specify why.

PR-192 near Ganado Borges in Naguabo: the road is blocked due to fallen trees.

PR-194 at kilometer 0.6 in Fajardo: the director of Emergency Management of that municipality reported that flooding is keeping the road impassable.

PR-355 in the Molina neighborhood in Sabana Grande: a landslide was reported.

The Cruces River, in the La Máquina neighborhood of Sabana Grande, broke its banks.

PR-364 in Sabana Grande was flooded due to the outflow of the riverbed in the Rincón Pozo neighborhood.

PR-365 in Sabana Grande, at the height of the Molina neighborhood, a landslide covers both lanes.

PR-366 at kilometer 1.8 in the Tabonuco neighborhood in Maricao: a landslide was reported.

PR-759 toward the Palo Seco neighborhood in Naguabo: the road is flooded.

PR-836, intersection with PR-835 in Guaynabo: the bridge on this road was flooded making traffic impossible.

PR-927 in Humacao: tree fell near a community center

PR-968 in Río Grande: a fallen tree affected the public roadway.

Active power line on the pavement in the Anones neighborhood, near the Lauro González school in Las Marías.

It should be noted that at the time of writing, authorities were working to reopen some of these lanes.

People are urged to avoid traveling on the streets of Puerto Rico during this atmospheric event, in which at least three to six inches of rain are expected and up to 10 inches in some places.

1 / 28 | In pictures: the effects of Hurricane Ernesto in Puerto Rico. Funcionarios del municipio de Canóvanas atienden vegetación caida a causa de la tormenta tropical Ernesto. - Ramon "Tonito" Zayas

