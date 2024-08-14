These are the roads impassable due to fallen trees and flooding caused by Hurricane Ernesto

Emergency Management officials are on the roads working on the removal of fallen vegetation caused by the gusts of the now Hurricane Ernesto
August 14, 2024 - 2:55 PM
Lee este artículo en español.
Several highways are closed after rains and winds from Hurricane Ernesto, which became a hurricane in the 11:00 a.m. report of the National Hurricane Center, caused obstructions in the lanes.
The Police assured that Emergency Management personnel from each municipality were activated for the removal of fallen trees.
Some of the affected streets are:
Video capturado por el seguidor José Fuentes Colón sobre cierre de la carretera PR-2 de Manatí a Barceloneta. Cruza el río grande de Manatí. #DMPublicado por Deborah Martorell en Miércoles, 14 de agosto de 2024
⚠️ Se informa que el puente en la carretera 836, intersección 835, está cerrado debido a que el río ha salido de su...Publicado por Municipio Autónomo de Guaynabo en Miércoles, 14 de agosto de 2024
It should be noted that at the time of writing, authorities were working to reopen some of these lanes.
People are urged to avoid traveling on the streets of Puerto Rico during this atmospheric event, in which at least three to six inches of rain are expected and up to 10 inches in some places.
This content was translated from Spanish to English using artificial intelligence and was reviewed by an editor before being published.
