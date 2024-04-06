We are part of The Trust Project
Trade Partnership Between Jacksonville, Florida, and Cities in Southwest Puerto Rico on Track
Puerto Rican leaders have held talks with municipal and port officials and business sectors.
April 6, 2024 - 11:28 AM
Puerto Rican leaders have held talks with municipal and port officials and business sectors.
April 6, 2024 - 11:28 AM
Washington D.C. - Puerto Rican business leaders have launched an initiative to strengthen trade exchange between municipalities in southwest Puerto Rico and Jacksonville and Palm Coast, Florida.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: