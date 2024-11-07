The Republican agenda also proposes to eliminate the federal Department of Education, dismantle the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), among other actions
November 7, 2024 - 6:00 PM
Washington D.C. - Although President-elect Donald Trump has disassociated himself from that agenda, his victory and the apparent full Republican control of Congress will allow the Heritage Foundation and conservative sectors to promote the controversial Project 2025, which has sought to serve as a guide for the next administration.
