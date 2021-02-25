The Pedro Pierluisi administration is close to signing a contract with the trustee that will oversee the federal funds for the Puerto Rico Education Department (DE), following a turn in negotiations, which had reached an impasse in December, when the company objected to clauses that allowed local authorities to audit and terminate its services.

The contract with Alvarez & Marsal involves about $45 million in the first year, but the request for proposal (RFP) covers a period of up to four years that makes its extension highly likely. Without tools to terminate the contract earlier, the government could pay more than $150 million over four years to meet the federal requirement, according to documents and sources consulted by this newspaper.

New York-based Alvarez & Marsal held this same role in two other U.S. territories, Guam and the Virgin Islands, where they provided services for 10 years.

As part of the negotiation after the ED selected the company in February 2020, Alvarez & Marsal objected to several clauses typically included in contracts as sound administration practices. It objected, for example, to the Puerto Rico government has the power to require additional information to validate that the work was completed and to be asked to return funds if there were findings regarding irregularities, according to documents El Nuevo Día could access.

In June 2019, the federal government required Puerto Rico to hire an external trustee to manage federal funds in bank accounts under this agent´s exclusive control and with financial systems independent from the ED. The criteria used by the Donald Trump administration to require this contract were questioned by Democratic representatives in a July 15, 2020 letter, in which they claimed the administration’s having frozen $393 million in emergency funds for Puerto Rico schools approved during the COVID-19 pandemic.

”We cannot adequately reflect on the appropriateness of the Department’s decision to require such strict specific conditions for the distribution of emergency aid,” said Congressmen Raúl Grijalva and Robert “Bobby” Scott, chairmen of the U.S. House Natural Resources and Education and Labor Committees, respectively. The request they made to former U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos to justify the requirements was never answered, a spokesman for Grijalva confirmed.

The letter that federal Education sent to former Governor Ricardo Rosselló Nevares announcing they were imposing a trustee alluded to then “recent high-profile federal indictments,” which were not specified, but which involved ED contractors and other agencies for handling federal funds for education. A month after the letter was sent, former Secretary Julia Keleher was arrested.

They were also based on the findings of the Office of the Inspector General, whose last reports on Puerto Rico dated six years back. Rosselló Nevares did not object to the imposition, despite less intrusive alternatives possible, such as appointing a “high-risk beneficiary”.

Through the Risk Management Service, the federal Education Department participated in the RFP process, as former Secretary Eligio Hernández stated in the documents El Nuevo Día analyzed. The RFP demanded applicants a bonus of 15 percent of the cost of the contract, with which only Alvarez & Marsal qualified, said a source close the case.

The contract negotiation exhausted the patience of Puerto Rican officials, as stated in a December 23 letter, when former Education Undersecretary Eleuterio Alamo gave the firm an ultimatum to accept the terms and conditions, after consulting with the office of former Governor Wanda Vázquez Garced and the Goldman, Antonetti & Córdova law firm.

”We have accepted all of A&M’s requests that are legally feasible for us...The ED has no room for further talks,” Alamo reiterated.

This newspaper learned from two sources that La Fortaleza - under Vázquez Garced - considered the contract “predatory,” meaning highly beneficial for the company, but of little or no benefit to Puerto Rico.

A well-known player joins the negotiations

As the talks became more intense, the firm’s executives copied in their December 16 e-mail, for the first time, former Luis Fortuño Burset´s Chief of Staff, Marcos Rodríguez Ema, member of McConnell Valdés LLC, the law firm representing A&M in the contract negotiation with the Puerto Rico Education Department. Rodríguez Ema joined McConnell Valdés in 2019.

El Nuevo Día called the attorney to his office and sent an email, but by press time he did not respond to a request to clarify his role.

Alvarez & Marsal accumulated $109 million in management consulting contracts to the now-defunct and bankrupt Government Development Bank (GDB) in 2012, when Rodríguez Ema chaired its board of directors, according to documents from the Comptroller’s Office and the GDB. The Government Ethics Law prohibits a former public employee from contracting with a business over which he or she had official action for only one year after terminating his or her contract.

On December 29, the company expressed its dissatisfaction with the Vázquez Garced administration’s decision and informed that it would request reconsideration from the incoming Pierluisi administration.

The incoming transition committee and Governor Pierluisi learned during the transition hearings the reason for the impasse in the negotiations and the outgoing government’s position that it would be illegal to give in to the company’s demands. Even people close to the governor suggested that the conditions should be renegotiated with the incoming administration of Democrat President Joe Biden.

Chief of Staff Noelia García, acknowledged in written statements to El Nuevo Día that “negotiations stalled in December 2020”. She explained that the Pierluisi administration resumed talks, “in the interest of reaching terms that are beneficial to all parties and that allow us to unfreeze the funds frozen by the federal Department of Education since 2019,” about almost $400 million.

García added that they were confident that the process would be completed soon, with the signing of the contract. The Pierluisi administration has already sent the draft contract to the Fiscal Oversight Board for review and approval, confirmed the Board´s spokesman Edward Zayas Torres, which suggests that an agreement was reached on the controversial clauses.

The director of the Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority (FAFAA), Omar Marrero, did not want to reveal the content of his recommendation to Pierluisi, because according to his spokesperson: “the recommendations that from time to time are provided to the governor are subject to public policy deliberation privilege”.