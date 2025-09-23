Opinión
Magacín
e-Paper
Feriados
Newsletters
Dark mode
GuardadosGuardados
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Últimas Noticias
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Magacín
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Estados Unidos
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Lotería
Vídeos
Fotogalerías
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Newsletters
Feriados
Especiales
23 de septiembre de 2025
85°despejado
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.

UPR to lose access to around $8 million after cut to federal funds for Hispanic universities

President Zayira Jordán Conde said that they will inform the Fiscal Oversight Board about the impact on their budget

September 23, 2025 - 5:13 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
The UPR uses the funds that will be eliminated to provide tutoring for students, research, technological infrastructure and improve access to science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) programs, among other projects. (Ramon "Tonito" Zayas)
Keila López Alicea
By Keila López Alicea
Periodista de Noticiaskeila.lopez@gfrmedia.com

The University of Puerto Rico (UPR) administration estimated it will lose access to about $8 million in federal funds next year, with the elimination of programs from the Federal Department of Education for universities serving Hispanic and minority populations, said president Zayira Jordán Conde.

“We have determined, up to this moment, compiling the information from each of the campuses, thatthe impact has been of more or less $8 million that will cease to be received as of September 30, 2026, which would be when those funds would end," said Jordán Conde, in a telephone interview.

The U.S. Department of Education announced on September 10 that it will eliminate discretionary grants that have totaled around $350 million annually and served institutions with high minority enrollment. Among the grants affected are those provided by the Hispanic Serving Institution Development and Promoting Graduate Opportunities for Hispanic Americans programs, which benefit universities in Puerto Rico.

The university president previously noted that the UPR uses these funds to provide tutoring for students, research, technological infrastructure and improve access to science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) programs, among other projects.

Jordán Conde pointed out that the announcement of the elimination of programs did not have an immediate economic impact for the UPR, since the grants they have active extend for several years. When announcing its determination, the federal government informed that institutions could request one-year extensions to continue programs designed to run for several years.

The university president indicated that they are working on an official communication to the Fiscal Oversight Board to inform them of the impact that the federal Education decision will have on the university budget so that they can evaluate alternatives.

The decision to begin eliminating grants to educational institutions that serve minority groups was made after the U.S. attorney general announced in July that the Justice Department would stop defending the constitutionality of these programs, which are under attack from conservative sectors in the state of Tennessee.

The elimination of programs that allocate federal funds to postsecondary institutions that serve mostly Hispanic and minority students will force universities in Puerto Rico to seek alternative funding, university leaders said.

The president of the Universidad del Sagrado Corazón, Gilberto Marxuach, highlighted that the institution will no longer receive some $4.1 million after the elimination of the programs.

For its part, the Universidad Ana G. Méndez has received, annually, some $2.75 million from these programs. Ana G. Méndez Vice President for Financial Affairs Carmelo Torres Reyes said the five grants the institution has had would have totaled $12.8 million between federal fiscal years 2023 to 2029, and have benefited students at the Cupey, Gurabo, Aguadilla and Carolina campuses.

For its part, the Inter-American University has at least eight active projects funded with the grants that will be affected, said Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs Jacqueline Álvarez Peña. The economic impact was under evaluation.

Tags
Universidad de Puerto RicoDepartamento de Educación de Estados Unidosfondos federalesUniversitariosZayira Jordán CondeUPR
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Keila López Alicea
Keila López AliceaArrow Icon
Empleada de El Nuevo Día desde el 2006, Keila López Alicea comenzó como investigadora de la Junta Editorial, rol en el cual obtenía y corroboraba los datos que necesitaban los integrantes...
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
martes, 23 de septiembre de 2025
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2025 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.
Home
Home
Últimas Noticias
Últimas Noticias
Secciones
Secciones
Juegos
Juegos
Suscriptores
Suscriptores

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: