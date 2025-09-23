UPR to lose access to around $8 million after cut to federal funds for Hispanic universities

The University of Puerto Rico (UPR) administration estimated it will lose access to about $8 million in federal funds next year, with the elimination of programs from the Federal Department of Education for universities serving Hispanic and minority populations, said president Zayira Jordán Conde.

“We have determined, up to this moment, compiling the information from each of the campuses, thatthe impact has been of more or less $8 million that will cease to be received as of September 30, 2026, which would be when those funds would end," said Jordán Conde, in a telephone interview.

The U.S. Department of Education announced on September 10 that it will eliminate discretionary grants that have totaled around $350 million annually and served institutions with high minority enrollment. Among the grants affected are those provided by the Hispanic Serving Institution Development and Promoting Graduate Opportunities for Hispanic Americans programs, which benefit universities in Puerto Rico.

PUBLICIDAD

The university president previously noted that the UPR uses these funds to provide tutoring for students, research, technological infrastructure and improve access to science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) programs, among other projects.

Jordán Conde pointed out that the announcement of the elimination of programs did not have an immediate economic impact for the UPR, since the grants they have active extend for several years. When announcing its determination, the federal government informed that institutions could request one-year extensions to continue programs designed to run for several years.

The university president indicated that they are working on an official communication to the Fiscal Oversight Board to inform them of the impact that the federal Education decision will have on the university budget so that they can evaluate alternatives.

The decision to begin eliminating grants to educational institutions that serve minority groups was made after the U.S. attorney general announced in July that the Justice Department would stop defending the constitutionality of these programs, which are under attack from conservative sectors in the state of Tennessee.

The elimination of programs that allocate federal funds to postsecondary institutions that serve mostly Hispanic and minority students will force universities in Puerto Rico to seek alternative funding, university leaders said.

The president of the Universidad del Sagrado Corazón, Gilberto Marxuach, highlighted that the institution will no longer receive some $4.1 million after the elimination of the programs.

For its part, the Universidad Ana G. Méndez has received, annually, some $2.75 million from these programs. Ana G. Méndez Vice President for Financial Affairs Carmelo Torres Reyes said the five grants the institution has had would have totaled $12.8 million between federal fiscal years 2023 to 2029, and have benefited students at the Cupey, Gurabo, Aguadilla and Carolina campuses.