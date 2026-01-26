Urban music artist Zion arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated

The Police arrested Sunday night urban music singer Zion, whose given name is Félix Gerardo Ortiz, 44, in Río Grande.

According to preliminary information, he was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

According to officials, Ortiz tested 0.27% for alcohol in his system at the Fajardo Highway Patrol Division headquarters.

Ortiz was arrested at about 10:26 p.m. while driving a Dodge RAM 1500 on PR-66.

The commander of the Fajardo police region, Carlos Nazario, said Zion was driving a vehicle in which a woman and a man were also passengers.

He noted that the three were accompanied by two other people in a second vehicle, which was stopped by another agent.

He explained that the intervention with Zion was originally due to “circumstances that are being investigated, in which a kidnapping was alleged.”

“But, that (the kidnapping complaint) was left in the hands of the prosecutor, to determine if that happened or not,” Nazario added.

He detailed that, upon interacting with Zion, the agent “becomes aware of some elements of drunkenness, performs the required test and gives the aforementioned result”.

The officer then took Zion to the Rio Grande quarantine cell, while the second officer did not stop the driver of the other vehicle because he “did not have the elements”.

Meanwhile, the prosecutor Pedro Vargas, of the Fajardo region, ordered to summon everyone to appear today, Monday morning.

“The prosecutor interviews everyone and determines the charges that will be filed, if any, against the person,” said Nazario, who reported that at the time of the intervention, a firearm for which he has a license to carry was seized from Zion.

This is not the first time that authorities have detained Ortiz under such circumstances.

The Puerto Rican urban artist apologized in March 2019, after it became known that he was arrested in the city of Miami, Florida, for driving under the influence of alcohol.

“Last week I was with some friends at my apartment enjoying a night off. Unfortunately I had a couple of glasses of wine and went out for a moment driving my car to get food and come back, and I didn’t think about the consequences. It was a human error that should not have happened,” said the performer, who is part of the popular duo Zion & Lennox, as reported by Univision’s El Gordo y la Flaca.

“We all make mistakes, they are part of the life lessons we must learn to make better decisions in the future,” he added.

The arrest warrant for the Zion and Lennox duo member stated that a traffic patrol identified the vehicle - a black BMW - as being driven at a speed of 70 miles per hour in a zone with a posted speed limit of 40.

When stopped by the police, he was breathalyzed twice to measure alcoholic beverage consumption and the urban exponent showed 0.08%, which violates the regulations by law for driving on South Florida roads.

