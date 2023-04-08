Washington D.C. - In the aftermath of Hurricane María, agricultural sales in Puerto Rico dropped by $170 million compared to 2012, according to a study by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Economic Research Service.

According to the study, sales fell from $655 million in 2012 to $485 million in 2018.

The USDA study found that Hurricanes Irma and María in 2017 primarily affected production on smaller farms with annual sales of less than $20,000.There were large declines in sales of bananas, coconuts, coffee, and poultry.

“Crop sales decreased by $82 million, falling in 8 of the 10 commodity groups for which crop sales are recorded,” says the Economic Research Service analysis by Bart Kenner, Dylan Russell, Constanza Valdes, Andrew Sowell, Xuan Pham, Angel Teran, and James Kaufman.

“Poultry and poultry products suffered the greatest percentage decline in sales among livestock, poultry, and animal products (58 percent), the study indicates.”

Despite the decline in sales, net cash farm income increased $15 million in 2012 to $21 million in 2018, that is, $6 million. However, according to the research, “much of the gain was due to increased Federal Government payments for participation in farm programs. Payments more than doubled, from $42 million in 2012 to $86 million in 2018″.

“Overall, between agricultural census years 2012 and 2018, the number of farms declined by 37.5 percent and acreage under cultivation by 16.6 percent, a loss of 4,929 farms and 97,213 acres. The losses were particularly felt by smaller farms of less than 10 acres, whose numbers decreased by more than half,” the research adds .

The study also found that “crop sales in Puerto Rico declined by $82 million from 2012 to 2018″, with the most notable declines in bananas (-$54 million), coffee (-$30 million), vegetables and melons (-$23 million), and fruits and coconuts (-$19 million).

In 2018, the value of agricultural sales was almost evenly split between crops and livestock.”Milk, primarily produced in the Arecibo region, was the main agricultural product in Puerto Rico in 2018, with $172.2 million in sales, followed by grains and other field crops ($74.4 million) and bananas ($42.3 million). About half (50.8 percent) of the sales value of all agricultural products sold in 2018 originated from milk, grains, and other field crops,” the USD study says.

Comparing 2016 to 2020, the analysis also shows that agricultural exports fell from $352 million to $191 million.

In just one year after the hurricanes, by 2018, tobacco exports had fallen by 99 percent. However, processed fruit exports almost doubled, increasing by 98 percent between 2011 and 2020.