Washington D. C. – The U.S. House Natural Resources Committee announced yesterday that next Wednesday they will hold a full committee oversight hearing to examine the status of Puerto Rico´s electricity network after the constant outages caused by the failures in different power generation plants.

The hearing will take place remotely, starting at 1:00 p.m. and will include the directors of LUMA Energy, the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA), and the Energy Bureau, among other witnesses, announced Committee Chairman Raúl Grijalva -D-Ariz.-.

“Since LUMA assumed responsibility, power outages and other service disruptions have plagued the island,” the announcement reads.

Josué Colón, PREPA Executive Director; Edison Avilés-Deliz, Chairman of the Puerto Rico Energy Bureau (PREB); Wayne Stensby, President and Chief Executive Officer of LUMA Energy; Fermín Fontanés, Executive Director of the Puerto Rico Public-Private Partnership Authority (P3) and Manuel Laboy, Executive Director of the Central Office of Recovery, Reconstruction, and Resiliency (COR3) were summoned to the hearing.

Community and Environmental Attorney Ruth Santiago and Agustín Irizarry, Professor of Electrical Engineering at the University of Puerto Rico – Mayagüez, are also on the list of witnesses. Santiago is part of the White House Environmental Justice Advisory Council, a group that President Joe Biden created by executive order to address the climate crisis.

The Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) published five questions they believe LUMA Energy and island government officials should answer, including information about assigning electrical workers to other government agencies and actions to ensure that LUMA can manage federal funds allocated to rebuild the power grid.

The list of IEEFA´s questions also point to know about the plans to maximize the development of solar energy in Puerto Rico; why there is a continual push to increase the amount of natural gas, and if the government of Puerto Rico will “impose an independent private sector inspector general within PREPA”.