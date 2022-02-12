Chris Soto (center) a Puerto Rican who is a senior advisor to Secretary Cardona and coordinator of the Puerto Rico Education Sustainability Team (PRES).
Chris Soto (center) a Puerto Rican who is a senior advisor to Secretary Cardona and coordinator of the Puerto Rico Education Sustainability Team (PRES). (Ramón "Tonito" Zayas)

Washington - The U.S. Department of Education estimates that nearly $400 million in federal funds will be allocated to help finance, between July and September 2024, the $1,000 monthly raise for teachers in Puerto Rico.

💬See comments