Puerto Rican Representative Darren Soto, member of the Agriculture Committee, says they will push to join the program available in the states or request an increase in nutrition assistance funds
April 14, 2024 - 1:39 PM
Puerto Rican Representative Darren Soto, member of the Agriculture Committee, says they will push to join the program available in the states or request an increase in nutrition assistance funds
April 14, 2024 - 1:39 PM
Democrats will push for the U.S. House Agriculture Committee to vote as early as May on the proposal seeking to begin a transition process to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) for Puerto Rico or, as an alternative, to grant the island an increase in Nutrition Assistance Program (NAP) funds.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: