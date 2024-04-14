Opinión
Magacín
Junte Boricua
Estar Bien
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Lo Último
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Estar Bien
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
Magacín
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Especiales
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Lotería
Junte Boricua
Newsletters
Preferencias
Dark mode
14 de abril de 2024
83°lluvia ligera
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
We are part of The Trust Project
prima:U.S. House Democrats Lay Out Plan on Puerto Rico Transition from PAN to SNAP Proposal

Puerto Rican Representative Darren Soto, member of the Agriculture Committee, says they will push to join the program available in the states or request an increase in nutrition assistance funds

April 14, 2024 - 1:39 PM

Congresista Darren Soto. (GFR Media)
Puerto Rican congressman Darren Soto is a member of the U.S. House Agriculture Committee with jurisdiction over the nutritional assistance program in Puerto Rico. (GFR Media)
José A. Delgado
By José A. Delgado
Corresponsal de El Nuevo Día en Washington D. C.jose.delgado@gfrmedia.com

Democrats will push for the U.S. House Agriculture Committee to vote as early as May on the proposal seeking to begin a transition process to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) for Puerto Rico or, as an alternative, to grant the island an increase in Nutrition Assistance Program (NAP) funds.

RELATED
Tags
PANPuerto RicoDarren SotoCongreso de Estados UnidosAgricultura
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
José A. Delgado
José A. DelgadoArrow Icon
Nacido en San Juan. Graduado de la Escuela de Comunicación Pública de la Universidad de Puerto Rico. Tiene estudios en Derecho. Ha trabajado en radio, televisión y prensa escrita. Estuvo 17...
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
domingo, 14 de abril de 2024
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2024 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: