With a party-line vote, the U.S. House passed yesterday (220-207) the budget reconciliation bill that, among other things, injects $369 billion into climate change measures and allows Medicare to directly negotiate the price of certain very expensive drugs with companies, beginning in 2026.

The legislation, which also passed the Senate on a party-line vote and now heads to President Joe Biden´s desk for his signature, also includes a 15 percent corporate minimum tax.

The House interrupted its August recess for a few hours to vote on a bill that would have an impact of more than $700 billion, however it represents a reduced agenda compared to President Joe Biden and the Democratic congressional leadership´s original plans.

All Democrats voted in favor of the measure. And all Republicans present voted against it. But, four Republicans did not participate in the vote.

Since it was a budget reconciliation bill, it passed the Senate 51 to 50, with Vice President Kamala Harris´ tie-breaking vote, and bypassing the filibuster rule, which normally requires 60 senators to bring legislation to a final vote.

Climate change measures include tax credits for those who purchase electric vehicles, produce solar panels, wind turbines, and batteries, and process critical minerals.

The measure makes U.S. territories, including Puerto Rico, eligible for Department of the Interior wind energy projects in their waters.

The bill will allow Medicare to directly negotiate the cost of a dozen of the most expensive drugs with companies, beginning in 206. At the same time, starting in 2025, it will limit Medicare patients’ drug costs to $2,000 per year and the cost of insulin to $35 per month, in addition to extending federal health care reform (Obamacare) subsidies through September 2025.

Medicare will initially negotiate the price of 10 expensive drugs in 2026, a number that will increase to 15 in 2027 and 20 in 2029.

The legislation seeks to raise over $300 billion, primarily through the 15 percent minimum corporate tax on corporations that report at least $1 billion in profits. It will also raise tax rates on citizens earning more than $400,000 annually.

“It’s not everything we wanted to achieve, but it’s a very big step forward,” said Democratic House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (Md.), who insisted that the bill, called Inflation Reduction Act, will help fight inflation that has topped 8 percent in the past year.

Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) claimed that the legislation will increase inflation and kill 30,000 jobs. Like other Republicans, McCarthy criticized that section of the legislation that would allow hiring more than 80,000 new IRS agents.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that the new agents will not be focused on examining those earning less than $400,000.

The bill promotes tax credits for those who purchase electric vehicles and in the case of an individual earning less than $150,000 annually. In the case of used cars, the credit will be $4,000. In the case of a new car, the credit increases to $7,500.

Couples filing jointly will have an income cap of $300,000 to have access to the credit. In the case of a head of household, the federal credit is $225,000.

The legislation promotes tax credits - with a $30 billion allocation – to produce solar panels, wind turbines, batteries, and processing critical minerals. Another $10 billion for electric vehicle manufacturing, wind farms, and solar panels, among other things.

The bill also includes a $1.5 billion for methane emissions reduction programs, to support oil and gas producing companies that reduce methane emissions and punish companies that do not.

“By a wide margin, this legislation will be the largest action on climate change ever passed by the Congress. Like the creation of the EPA and the passage of the Clean Air Act half a century ago, this legislation will mark a turning point in our nation’s commitment to protect our planet for our children and our grandchildren. Through this bill, we will, at last, put the US on a path to roughly 40 percent emission reductions by 2030. And it will help us achieve climate justice for communities long left behind,” while creating new, good-paying jobs in the short and long term, said Senate Democratic Majority Leader Charles Schumer when he announced the agreement on the Inflation Reduction Act.