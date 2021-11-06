U.S. Senate majority leader Charles Schumer promised yesterday the Caño Martín Peña communities to insist before President Joe Biden that the U.S. Corps of Engineers begin the urgently needed dredging project for the channel.

“I’m going to talk to the Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) and FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) so that they allocate the necessary money. This is a priority because it is a true environmental justice case,” said Schumer, upon arriving at Las Monjas, on the banks of the Caño Martín Peña in San Juan, during a visit accompanied by community leaders.

Last January, the U.S. Corps of Engineers excluded again the Caño from its annual plan of construction projects, even though everything is set to begin since 2019.

“The situation is that we have everything ready to start for almost three years and the Corps of Engineers does not select our project for construction, even knowing the big environmental problem we suffer. Our request to Schumer during his visit today (yesterday) is to identify the reason for this delay and solve it so that the construction phase of the dredging can begin without further obstacles,” said Mario Núñez Mercado, executive director of the Caño Martín Peña ENLACE Project.

Schumer said that he will recommend to with funds included in the Infrastructure Bill, which was expected to be approved yesterday in the House, the Corps of Engineers finance the project for the dredging of the Caño. The measure is then expected to pass the Senate.

“We need to be included in the U.S Corps of Engineers´ 2022 work plan. The environmental degradation of the Caño Martín Peña contributes to flooding, and significantly affects the environment and the health of our residents, and represents economic losses,” explained Núñez Mercado.

The dredging of the Caño Martín Peña will restore the ecosystem of the San Juan Bay estuary and reduce the risk of flooding, not only in the surrounding communities but also in the sectors of San Juan and Carolina next to the San José Lagoon.