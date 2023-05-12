Washington D.C.- The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the Fiscal Oversight Board has sovereign immunity from records requests such as those made by the Centro de Periodismo Investigativo (CPI). The 8-1 vote reversed a ruling by the Boston-based First Circuit Court of Appeals.

The Supreme Court sent the case back to the First Federal Circuit Court of Appeals for review based on its decision, which - according to experts and Justice Clarence Thomas himself, who wrote his dissenting opinion - will close this controversy and complicate obtaining documents from the Fiscal Board overseeing the financial decisions of the elected government of Puerto Rico through a U.S. court.

Both the U.S. District Court in San Juan and the First Circuit had rejected the Board’s request – based on sovereign immunity grounds - to dismiss the CPI’s lawsuit.

For the U.S. Supreme Court majority, according to the opinion written by Associate Justice Elena Kagan, PROMESA does not make “unmistakably clear” its intention to abrogate the Board´s sovereign immunity “unmistakably clear” nor does it specifically provide to file actions against it. However, it provides that any action against the entity shall be brought in federal court.

“This Court has often held that Congress must make its intent to abrogate sovereign immunity “unmistakably clear in the language of the Statute,” indicated Kagan, who was joined by Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett, and Ketanji Brown Jackson.

“The statute does not explicitly strip the Board of immunity. It does not expressly authorize the bringing of claims against the Board. And its judicial review provisions and liability protections are compatible with the Board’s generally retaining sovereign immunity,” reads the opinion.

Since the oral session last January, Justice Thomas warned that he believed the Board had no immunity from requests for information about its communications with U.S. and Puerto Rican government authorities.

In his dissenting opinion, Thomas criticized that the Supreme Court decided the case without first deciding on the CPI lead argument. “CPI once again raised its lead argument, pointing out that we logically could not reverse the First Circuit’s judgment without first addressing whether the Board actually has the immunity that the Board claims has not been abrogated”.

“Yet the majority skips it entirely, “assuming without deciding that Puerto Rico is immune from suit in federal district court”—while also deciding that PROMESA does not abrogate that assumed immunity,” argued Thomas.

“In doing so, it effectively consigns CPI’s case to the dustbin, remanding back to a Circuit where Circuit precedent will dictate the outcome. CPI might be forgiven for wondering whether we granted certiorari only insofar as our review would favor the Board,” added Thomas.

Constitutional attorney Carlos Ramos, a professor at the Inter-American University of Puerto Rico School of Law, agreed with Justice Thomas that sending the controversy back to the First Circuit Court of Appeals would close the case, since based on the U.S. Supreme Court decision that forum will probably order the Federal Court in San Juan to dismiss it.

Ramos thinks the option now would be to claim the information through the state courts. “The Board’s obscurity still prevails,” he said.

The CPI has fought administratively and judicially for the Board to comply with requests regarding its communications with the U.S. government, including Congress, and Puerto Rico authorities.

“The Board refuses to disclose the public documents requested and the U.S. Supreme Court today allows this. It is a weak judicial ruling because its main and crucial argument is to assume that the Board has immunity, without deciding or going into the merits of whether it really has that protection. The consequences of this Supreme Court decision are perverse for the people of Puerto Rico,” said Carla Minet, executive director of the CPI.

While indicating that the CPI is evaluating possible actions, Minet said that the “decision only applies to the Board and not to the Government of Puerto Rico or any of its instrumentalities, which continue to be subject to the constitutional right of access to information recognized by the Puerto Rico Supreme Court more than 40 years ago”. “We strongly reject the decision issued by the U.S. Supreme Court that tramples on the rights of Puerto Ricans. We’re facing yet another chapter of the colonial relationship between Puerto Rico and the United States, this time, hindering government transparency and accountability in Puerto Rico as a result,” added Minet.

Meanwhile, the Board welcomed the U.S. Supreme Court ruling. “The Oversight Board argued at the Supreme Court it is a bedrock principle of federalism that a federal statute does not abrogate sovereign immunity unless Congress’s intent to abrogate is “unmistakably clear” in the statutory text,” reads the statement released by the fiscal entity.

Initially, after several efforts, the Board disclosed to the CPI some 18,000 documents. But it has withheld an estimated 20,000 additional documents, arguing now that it is entitled to claim immunity from lawsuits seeking information.

More than 30 news organizations - including GFR Media - non-governmental groups and the presidents of the legislative chambers expressed their support for the CPI as amicus curiae (friends of the court), in the face of concerns that the Board may already be operating without transparency.

“This decision reaffirms the FOMB as part of Puerto Rico’s government, but in doing so grants FOMB immunity from suit that the court has never decided the government is entitled to. This is an injustice to Puerto Ricans because throughout its six years of existence, FOMB has operated with impunity under a cloak of secrecy and has disregarded its responsibility to inform and take into account the will of the Puerto Rican people. We will continue to fight for the rights of the people of Puerto Rico and their right to direct and determine their island home’s economy and future,” said Lourdes M. Rosado, President and General Counsel of LatinoJustice PRLDEF, one of the organizations that supported the CPI as amicus curiae.