A month before primary elections, Governor Wanda Vázquez Garced said yesterday that she “is not giving up” her intentions to continue running for office, and assured that she is ready to face any referral against her before the Special Independent Prosecutor Panel (OPFEI, Spanish acronym).

She said, however, that the six referrals signed by former Justice Secretary Dennise Longo Quiñones, hours before handing in her resignation letter last Friday, had allegedly been done “hastily” and “in the dark,” with the only intention of having them filed Monday.

“This vindictive and rigged behavior, amid a primary race, we are going to face it with my head held high and with the truth, as I have always done,” she said at a press conference at La Fortaleza.

Despite noting that these allegations come amid a primary race, Vázquez Garced did not specify if she was referring to her opponent, Pedro Pierluisi, or the former Justice Secretary when she mentioned people with “vindictive behavior.”

PUBLICIDAD

“I am not going to make accusations. I feel that it was that way (vindictive and rigged), that is what I feel. When the referrals are investigated, it will show who authored all this” she said.

“We are in the middle of a primary race and who is to be attacked? The opposite side. It seems like someone was very upset that, with a big effort, we opened a committee on Sunday,” she said.

She also denied that Longo Quiñones’ resignation may be related to the referrals. She said she decided to fire he fired the Secretary of Justice for “improperly intervening” in a federal investigation into the Health Department although she was recused from participating in any investigation into that agency, where her mother Concepción Quiñones de Longo was an undersecretary and then acting Secretary until March.

The governor’s statements come after El Nuevo Día revealed reports with multiple sources indicating that hours before being fired by the governor, Longo Quiñones had recommended the appointment of a Special Independent Prosecutor (SIP) against her and several close officials for irregularities in the handling aid after the earthquakes that struck the Southwestern region in January.

Those referrals were requested back on Monday by the agency’s designated acting Secretary, Wandymar Burgos Vargas, to see “what the reports were about.” However, yesterday they were filed to OPFEI.

The governor anticipated she will refer allegations of intervention against Longo Quiñones -which she made public yesterday- to the Government´s Ethics Office, more than 72 hours after the official’s resignation, and after the investigations against her came to light.

PUBLICIDAD

Vázquez Garced had denied that her decision to fire Quiñones was related to differences with the official or any of the investigations being conducted by the agency. Yesterday she insisted that she did not know about the investigation and that she never asked Longo Quiñones to stop until after the primary elections because of the effect the investigation could have on her aspirations.

The governor also questioned not only the integrity of the former official but also OPFEI’s record, which in 2018 filed three complaints against Vázquez Garced, precisely for improperly intervening in a criminal case related to a burglary in the home of one of her daughters. The charges were dropped.

“I have nothing to fear…everyone knows the history of the Panel’s Special Independent Prosecutor Office and the people of Puerto Rico saw what they are capable of,” she said.

The governor´s version

Vázquez Garced said she decided to fire Longo Quiñones on July 3, after she identified the former secretary´s interference in a federal investigation into the Health Department related to Medicaid fraud between 2014 and 2019.

She explained that on June 24, Chief of Staff Antonio Pabón warned the former secretary that she should delegate any matter “to another official.”

When questioned about why she did not act immediately and waited until July 3 to fire Longo Quiñones, she said that it was not until that day that she realized how “serious” the matter was as she analyzed the file.

The press received part of the emails between Longo Quiñones and the legal advisor to the Health Secretary, Miguel Verdiales. As part of the exchange, Verdiales confirmed his interest in “talking” with her and her team about the letter received from federal authorities. However, the meeting, scheduled for June 24, never happened.

PUBLICIDAD

La Fortaleza also included a copy of an exchange between the former secretary and a federal official to whom Longo Quiñones indicates that, if he has any questions, he can contact her.

Longo Quiñones said yesterday that she never intervened in the investigation. She also said that the investigation into the distribution of aid had been ongoing since January, and in March OPFEI was notified that the governor and other high-ranking officials were the object of the investigation, thus ruling out that the process had been done hastily.