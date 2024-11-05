Opinión
Magacín
e-Paper
Raúl Juliá
Newsletters
Dark mode
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Últimas Noticias
Elecciones 2024
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Magacín
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Newsletters
Lotería
Especiales
5 de noviembre de 2024
81°lluvia ligera
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:“We are surprisingly calm”: Pablo José Hernández

The Popular Democratic Party candidate for resident commissioner exercised his right to vote at the Perpetuo Socorro Academy

November 5, 2024 - 4:04 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
PPD candidate for the resident commissioner's seat in Washington, D.C., Pablo José Hernández, met with the press at his home before leaving to cast his vote at Perpetuo Socorro College. (Xavier García)
Antolín Maldonado Ríos
By Antolín Maldonado Ríos
Periodista de Deportes antolin.maldonado@gfrmedia.com

The Popular Democratic Party (PPD) candidate for resident commissioner, Pablo José Hernández, was adamant that he will not talk about his political future until after the results of Tuesday’s general elections are known, and declined to comment on whether he perceives himself as the future leader of his party if the electorate favors him to occupy the seat in the federal capital in Washington.

RELATED
Tags
Pablo José Hernández RiveraPPD
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Antolín Maldonado Ríos
Antolín Maldonado RíosArrow Icon
Periodista con más de 30 años de experiencia en prensa escrita, especializado en reportajes de investigación y artículos de análisis, presentando la otra cara de la información deportiva. Graduado en 1994 de...
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
martes, 5 de noviembre de 2024
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2024 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.
Home
Home
Últimas Noticias
Últimas Noticias
Secciones
Secciones
Juegos
Juegos
Suscriptores
Suscriptores

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: