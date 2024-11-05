The Popular Democratic Party candidate for resident commissioner exercised his right to vote at the Perpetuo Socorro Academy
The Popular Democratic Party candidate for resident commissioner exercised his right to vote at the Perpetuo Socorro Academy
The Popular Democratic Party (PPD) candidate for resident commissioner, Pablo José Hernández, was adamant that he will not talk about his political future until after the results of Tuesday’s general elections are known, and declined to comment on whether he perceives himself as the future leader of his party if the electorate favors him to occupy the seat in the federal capital in Washington.
