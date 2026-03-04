Opinión
Winds will cause rough seas and increase the risk of strong currents

Check the weather forecast for this Wednesday

March 4, 2026 - 6:49 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
Sign warning of strong sea currents on the coast.
As for the weather, a mostly stable day is expected, although the entrance of a patch of humidity could cause passing showers. (GFR Media)
Andrea Guemárez Soto
By Andrea Guemárez Soto
Periodista de Breaking Newsandrea.guemarez@gfrmedia.com

Persistent winds continue to churn the sea around Puerto Rico, causing dangerous surf and an elevated risk of sea currents on several coasts of the island this Wednesday, warned the National Weather Service (SNM).

Meteorologist Glorianne Rivera, of the SNM, indicated that the swell remains between six and eight feet both in coastal waters and in the open sea of the Atlantic, the Caribbean and local passages, conditions that will extend during the next few days.

Against this backdrop, a small craft operator warning remains in effect until late Friday night for most regional waters, except the sheltered waters to the west and south of the island.

Likewise, a high risk of sea currents continues on the north and east coast beaches, also in effect until late Friday.

“However, it should be noted that the windy conditions are expected to continue into the next work week, so it is very important that those locals and tourists who are making their weekend plans keep in mind that these marine and coastal conditions will continue to be very dangerous throughout the weekend,” Rivera said.

The meteorologist urged boaters to stay in safe harbor and swimmers to stay out of the water, particularly on the north coast beaches.

As for the weather, a mostly stable day is expected, although the entrance of a moisture patch could cause passing showers in the east during the morning and in the interior and west in the afternoon. Due to the winds, these showers will be fast moving, so the risk of flooding remains limited.

Temperatures will remain within normal for this time of year, with highs in the mid to upper 80s Fahrenheit in coastal sectors and in the upper 70s to low 80s inland.

---

This content was translated from Spanish to English using artificial intelligence and was reviewed by an editor before being published.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Andrea Guemárez Soto
Andrea Guemárez SotoArrow Icon
Trabajé como productora de contenido para Equilátera. Como parte de ello, redacté breves reportajes sobre temas de salud que se publicaron como suplementos en El Nuevo Día y Primera Hora. Además,...
