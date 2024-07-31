Opinion | Puerto Rico’s economic outlook if Kamala Harris wins

In my previous week’s column, I analyzed the economic scenarios that Puerto Rico may face under a hypothetical Donald Trump presidency. As I indicated in my previous writing, the political chessboard at the national level has changed radically following current President Joe Biden’s decision not to seek re-election, and the island is not exempt from whatever emerges from this new reality. Specifically, the economic and fiscal policies of the new U.S. president will impact local economic processes.

Since its inception in 2021, the Biden-Harris administration has assumed a policy of support for Puerto Rico in terms of the disbursement of federal funds to finance the reconstruction of the island and mitigation funds to compensate for the effects of Covid-19. Under President Joe Biden, there was a third round of stimulus that supplemented the first two rounds passed under the Trump administration. It is no secret that under the former Republican president (2017-2020), the disbursement of reconstruction funds was hindered, which delayed recovery efforts after the impact of the 2017 Hurricane María.

However, the positives or negatives of a hypothetical Kamala Harris presidency on the island will depend in large part on who has control of Congress and the ability of the elected local government to align itself with national public policies. Without control of the legislative chambers, the new president’s room for maneuver would not only be limited for Puerto Rico’s issues but also for her national agenda.

Reconstruction and energy funding

To begin with, it is to be expected that, under a Kamala Harris presidency, the disbursement of the reconstruction funds on which much of the island’s short- and medium-term economic future rests will continue. On the energy front, which is fundamental for Puerto Rico, it is to be expected that the energy policy of a hypothetical Democratic White House will continue to focus on the massification of renewable energy. The island has benefited from incentives and funds for homes and businesses to install renewable energy. On this issue, the current White House has taken an active role through Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, who has taken a leading role in efforts to expedite energy reconstruction.

Small and Medium Businesses

The Biden-Harris administration has been very supportive of small and medium-sized businesses through the support of the Small Business Administration (SBA). Due to natural disasters and the impact of Covid-19, SBA data indicate that the agency has injected some $7 billion in disaster loans and other financial programs directly supporting businesses on the island. These funds have been essential to prevent the closure of thousands of businesses affected by the recent events. It is expected that public policy toward this sector will continue under an eventual Kamala Harris administration.

Fiscal Oversight Board

It is no secret that Democrats have taken adverse positions toward the Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) and the federal receivership process. Possibly for ideological reasons, they have not favored various measures adopted by the fiscal agency and some congressmen such as Raúl Grijalva, Richie Torres and Nydia Velázquez have been consistent critics of the processes carried out by the FOMB. It remains to be seen what position the hypothetical Democratic president would take regarding the FOMB’s last stage on the island.

Nonetheless, with the appointments made by Biden last month, for the first time since the passage of the federal Promesa law, the majority of the members of the FOMB would be linked or affiliated to the party that Harris is expected to lead, if her nomination for the presidential candidacy is confirmed in the coming weeks. In that sense, it is very possible that beginning in the next four-year term, discussions will begin for the termination of the law that gave Puerto Rico bankruptcy relief and the dissolution of the FOMB.

Health and Nutritional Assistance

On the issues of health care funding (Medicaid) and nutrition assistance funding (PAN), Democrats have been generous and friendly to the local cause. Recently, the federal Senate (Democratic) endorsed the effort for Puerto Rico to transition to SNAP, but in the House of Representatives, under Republican control, the measure did not meet the same fate and for the time being, the island was left out of the initiative. Between 2025 and 2028, it remains to be seen what positions the hypothetical president would take on these two issues, taking into account the strong fiscal pressures the nation will face.

The 20/22 program

Another issue that does not have much support from Democrats is the old 20/22 program, which provides tax exemptions to individuals moving to Puerto Rico and companies exporting services from the island. Congresswoman Nydia Velázquez has been a harsh critic of the program, even calling for its elimination. Vélázquez argues that the program is responsible for gentrification on the island and has created a tax haven for millionaires. Although Vice President Harris has not spoken out on the issue, it remains to be seen if the Democrats take control of the lower House and move to force the elimination of the program, which, as we know, is also in the sights of the federal Internal Revenue Service.

Fiscal constraints

Finally, whoever occupies the White House starting in January 2025 is going to operate under high fiscal constraints because of America’s high debt level and fiscal deficit. No matter how much solidarity and empathy a hypothetical Democratic White House may have for Puerto Rico, it will be very difficult to address the island’s issues with the generosity it has shown in recent times. It seems to me that advantage should be taken of this juncture to articulate a strategy focused on strengthening Puerto Rico’s economic development and reducing dependence on federal funds.

