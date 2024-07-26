Opinión
26 de julio de 2024
Opinion | Some questions about the PIP status meeting

What makes us think that the demands of this commission will be met when the statehood lobbyists have had so little success, writes Armando Valdés

July 26, 2024 - 11:38 AM

In March 2021, Nydia Velázquez and Alexandria Ocasio Cortés presented a congressional bill to convene an assembly similar to the one proposed by the PIP today, writes Armando Valdés
By Armando Valdés Prieto
Abogado y Analista

Puerto Rican Independence Party (PIP) leader Juan Dalmau announced this week his proposal to address our main political dilemma: a National Status Assembly. In March 2021, when Nydia Velázquez and Alexandria Ocasio Cortés presented a congressional bill to convene a similar assembly, I published an article in this newspaper titled, “Status Convention Doomed to Failure”. In fact, the congresswomen themselves gave up and adopted a plebiscite model that ended up being approved by the federal House: House Bill 8393.

Armando Valdés Prieto
Armando Valdés PrietoArrow Icon
El autor es abogado y analista. Modera el programa radial Sobre la Mesa.
