Puerto Rican Independence Party (PIP) leader Juan Dalmau announced this week his proposal to address our main political dilemma: a National Status Assembly. In March 2021, when Nydia Velázquez and Alexandria Ocasio Cortés presented a congressional bill to convene a similar assembly, I published an article in this newspaper titled, “Status Convention Doomed to Failure”. In fact, the congresswomen themselves gave up and adopted a plebiscite model that ended up being approved by the federal House: House Bill 8393.