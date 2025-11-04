Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
It is unfeasible to continue closing our eyes to climate change
The new climatic normality is expressed in extreme heat waves with unprecedented alerts and rainfall patterns that set records in previously dry months. In Puerto Rico, this scenario makes it necessary to pay attention to the Plan prepared by the Committee of Experts and Advisors on Climate Change
