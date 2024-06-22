What really happened after Santurce swept Ponce in the 2003 final? Several protagonists remember the famous event, where the then mayor of the stately city refused to see the visiting team celebrate at his “home”
June 22, 2024 - 7:01 PM
What really happened after Santurce swept Ponce in the 2003 final? Several protagonists remember the famous event, where the then mayor of the stately city refused to see the visiting team celebrate at his “home”
June 22, 2024 - 7:01 PM
Minutes after the final whistle blew to crown the Cangrejeros de Santurce as the new 2003 National Superior Basketball (BSN) champions, then assistant coach Allans Colón crestfallen as he and the rest of the players made their way to the Leones de Ponce dressing room.
Las noticias explicadas de forma sencilla y directa para entender lo más importante del día.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: