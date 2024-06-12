Contenido automatizado
George Conditt IV bets that the Gigantes will be competitive despite his absence and that of Tremont Waters in the final stretch of the BSN regular season
Carolina, which is on a six-game winning streak, will have to replace its two main players for the last four games of the regular phase of the tournament, as both will report to the National Team on June 18
June 12, 2024 - 6:35 PM