MLB Draft Analysis: Frustration over number of players claimed in 2024

The difference between the amount of talent available in the yard for the Major League Baseball rookie draft, and the number of players claimed during the three days of the 20 rounds, did not leave some Major League Baseball listeners in Puerto Rico completely satisfied, because they understood that several more players should have been selected.

One of those who said so was the veteran scout of the Kansas City Royals, Johnny Ramos, who believes that Puerto Rican prospects continue to have a tough competition in the lottery with those from the United States and Canada, but expected a better result for the country.

In all, 11 Puerto Rican-born players were picked by major league organizations between Sunday and Tuesday, of which only six were high school players. The other five natives of the island were from U.S. schools or universities.

Catcher Iván Luciano led the group of players developed in the backyard, being the first of them to be claimed in the draft. The Arizona Diamondbacks called his name in the 64th overall round, corresponding to the second round.

Luciano belongs to a Class of 2024 that was highlighted by a class of catchers who early on in the year were projected to be good prospects for the sweepstakes. Some six names, including Luciano, were in the mix to be chosen. But only three of those catchers were claimed, with Yanuel Casiano in the tenth round by the Cincinnati Reds, in the 299th round, and Gabriel Rosado in the seventeenth round (506) by the Detroit Tigers.

Others who were considered catcher prospects and were not selected were Ediel Rivera, Jeremy Martínez and Derek González.

Ediel Rivera was not selected in the draft, but signed with the Yankees as a free agent. (David Villafañe)

However, in Rivera’s case, he came to an agreement and signed with the New York Yankees organization as a free agent after the draft, for a $150,000 bonus, a significant amount since it is money equivalent to a player selected around the tenth round.

“Well frustrated but go ahead. (The Royals) didn’t pick anyone for me, but that’s baseball. But of those I put on my list, which were six, four were ‘drafted’ (other clubs), which is important,” Ramos commented.

Ramos is a veteran scout who, among his various signings, was responsible for the signing of Carlos Beltrán in 1995, after being chosen by Kansas City in the second round. Beltrán would end up becoming the American League Rookie of the Year in 1999, after making his Major League debut a year earlier in 1998. And as of today, as of 2023, he is a strong candidate to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

“Compared to other years if we are even, you say, ‘OK’. But talking to some of the players chosen, they understand that there were teammates who could have had the same opportunity because of the quality. But at the same time they recognize the quality of the talent that exists in the United States,” said Emmanuel Rosario, the Milwaukee Brewers’ liaison on the island.

Rosario said that this is the feeling of Luciano, with whom he spoke after being selected on Sunday, on the first day of the draw.

“Those who went to the U.S. events like the ‘Draft Combine’ and others, know that we are not competing alone in the draft. That it’s not just a Puerto Rican draft,” Rosario said.

Both Rosario and Ramos agreed in separate interviews that there were both positive and not so good surprises. The positive one is that Luciano was selected as high as the second round, when the projections for him were perhaps a third round pick or lower.

Johnny Ramos, a veteran listener in the Kansas City Royals organization. (David Villafane/Staff)

“As the Arizona scout (Pedro Hernández) told me, the ‘Combine’ helped Luciano and that they had more information about him. Because what they (the teams) are looking for is to have more information,” added Rosario, referring to one of the testing events that take place near the draw in the United States, in which only the best prospects participate, unlike other showcases in which they are more open.

“And as the ‘Combine’ was right there in Arizona... Luciano himself told me that what he could feel and what was explained to him, is that for everyone to have a good chance in the draft, we would have to invest more in Puerto Rico in more resources, perhaps we in the Scouting Association or through some corporation that can be formed, to have more data with technology such as ‘Trackman’,” Rosario said.

But as for the talent that, in his opinion and that of other evaluators, had the qualities to be chosen and were not called, Rosario said it was an unpleasant surprise.

“I think the twins both have the quality to get picked,” Rosario added, referring to infielder Joek Rivera and his catcher brother, Ediel, who ended up signing as a free agent with the Yankees.

Catcher Gabriel Rosado was selected in the 17th round by the Detroit Tigers. (David Villafañe)

“For me they are the two that were left out of the picture and should have had a chance. There are some who maybe had it for the third day (rounds 11 to 20) and decided to ride the college bus,” explained the Milwaukee listener to clarify that sometimes there are players who together with their agents let the organizations know that if they are not going to be selected in a certain round, they will choose to study and play college baseball.

In those cases, Rosario said, no club ventures to claim him and not necessarily because they don’t have the talent.

“Jeremy Martínez was one of them, who wanted a specific spot in the draft, otherwise he was going to study. But anyway, he was open to listen to offers that could improve,” he said about the catcher.

Martínez is the son of former professional baseball player Gil Martínez, also a member of the Puerto Rico Major League Scouts Association. Jeremy already had an agreement with Indiana State University.

“I think Derek Datil is one of the guys who could have been a little bit earlier, but thank God he made it. He is a boy who was not in any specialized baseball school. And he was able to overcome adversity by working hard,” said Rosario.

Datil was selected by Tampa Bay in the fifteenth round.

Meanwhile, outfielder Yan Cruz, another high school player on the island, was claimed after Rosado by the Boston Red Sox in the 17th round.

Some listeners on the island believed shortstop Adrián Areizaga was material to have been selected in the first 10 rounds. He was claimed in the 14th by Cincinnati. (David Villafañe)

For Ramos, Adrián Areizaga should have gone at least a 10th round selection instead of the 14th round, which is where he was claimed by the Cincinnati Reds. Areizaga is on scholarship with the renowned University of Miami program.

On the other hand, Ramos thought catcher Yanuel Casiano would go lower than the 10th.

“Luciano didn’t surprise me that he was selected in the second round. I always thought he could go between the first and third. But I also had Ediel Rivera between the first and third, and he wasn’t drafted. That kid (Rivera) is going to make it to the majors. I don’t know with whom, but he’s going to make it,” said Ramos.

The other five native players who were selected from high school or college institutions in the United States were Jaime Ferrer, Randal Díaz, Alan Espinal, Edgar Colón and Deniel Ortiz.

