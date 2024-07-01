Opinión
Magacín
Junte Boricua
Estar Bien
Olimpiadas 2024
Dark mode
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Lo Último
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Magacín
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Estar Bien
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Especiales
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Lotería
Newsletters
1 de julio de 2024
82°ligeramente nublado
EnglishSports
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:“What a play you made”: the anecdote of Palillo Santiago with Peruchín Cepeda in the 1967 World Series

Historians Jossie Alvarado and Jorge Colón Delgado describe the nicknamed “Baby Bull” as the first Puerto Rican superstar in MLB, while Raymond Dalmau and Humberto Ramírez highlighted their friendship with the former player

July 1, 2024 - 8:45 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
Orlando Cepeda in a 1962 photo, when he was already a Major League Baseball star with San Francisco. (The Associated Press)
Antolín Maldonado Ríos
By Antolín Maldonado Ríos
Periodista de Deportes antolin.maldonado@gfrmedia.com

It was the 1967 Major League Baseball season and when it was time for the World Series, former Puerto Rican starter Orlando “Peruchín” Cepeda told his St. Louis Cardinals teammate, the legendary Bob Gibson, to be careful when it was his turn to pitch in the first game against his Boston Red Sox counterpart.

RELATED
Tags
Orlando "Peruchín" CepedaRoberto Alomar
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Antolín Maldonado Ríos
Antolín Maldonado RíosArrow Icon
Periodista con más de 30 años de experiencia en prensa escrita, especializado en reportajes de investigación y artículos de análisis, presentando la otra cara de la información deportiva. Graduado en 1994 de...
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
domingo, 30 de junio de 2024
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2024 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.
Home
Home
Lo último
Lo último
Secciones
Secciones
Juegos
Juegos
Suscriptores
Suscriptores

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: