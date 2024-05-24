Opinión
24 de mayo de 2024
89°aguaceros
prima:Puerto Rican volleyball player Gabi Garcia debuts with the United States in the Nations League

The carolinian scored 11 points in the loss to defending champion Poland.

May 24, 2024 - 1:00 PM

Gabi García makes a service against Poland. (Suministrada / VNL)
Redacción El Nuevo Día
By Redacción El Nuevo Día

Puerto Rican attacker Gabriel “Gabi” Garcia made his debut with the United States national team on Wednesday in a three-set loss to defending champion Poland in a match played in Antalya, Turkey.

