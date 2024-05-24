We are part of The Trust Project
Puerto Rican volleyball player Gabi Garcia debuts with the United States in the Nations League
The carolinian scored 11 points in the loss to defending champion Poland.
May 24, 2024 - 1:00 PM
Puerto Rican attacker Gabriel “Gabi” Garcia made his debut with the United States national team on Wednesday in a three-set loss to defending champion Poland in a match played in Antalya, Turkey.
