Puerto Rico finished its preparation for Paris 2024 without victories: Concern or drive for improvement?

The men’s national basketball team closed its preparation for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games with a negative balance, as happened last year prior to the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023.

---

Lee este artículo en español.

---

At that time, the Puerto Rican team defeated the Dominican Republic (without Karl Anthony-Towns) 93-85 in a scrimmage played at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum, but was knocked out of the court by the United States (117-74), Italy (98-65) and Serbia (110-75). It then lost to Lithuania (93-80) and Latvia (84-72).

As reflected in these results, the Puerto Rican team went from strength to strength. Therefore, the five setbacks mattered little because, once they made their debut in the tournament, the team coached by Nelson Colón overcame South Sudan and China in the group stage, and then defeated the team from Jamaica (this time with Towns) in the second round. Finally, they failed to beat the Italians for a place in the quarterfinals. But it was a great tournament. So much so that Puerto Rico finished in twelfth place and as the third best team in the Americas.

PUBLICIDAD

Earlier this month, and with only one game against Lithuania, the Puerto Ricans sealed their pass to Paris 2024 after an impressive performance in the Olympic Playoffs in San Juan, where they prevailed over Italy and the Lithuanians, when they had not beaten a European rival since 2016.

The moméntum kept growing until the four setbacks came in the last two weeks against Greece, Australia, Canada and Spain. Worry or “gasoline” that will push the National Team to reach its full potential? The phrase “gasoline” was used by coach Colon on the occasion of last year’s World Cup, after the last few friendly defeats.

Without further ado, here are five key points from the four losses to the fourteenth (Greece), fifth (Australia), seventh (Canada) and second (Spain) ranked in the world according to the FIBA rankings.

1. Defense remained in Greece

The Puerto Rican team allowed just 67.8 points per game to its four opponents (Bahrain, Italy, Mexico and Lithuania) in the Olympic Playoffs. However, except for the great result against Greece in a friendly on July 16, the Puerto Ricans concluded their preparation for 2023 in reverse: from more to less.

Against the Greeks, who were without their star player Giannis Antetokounmpo, as well as Nick Calathes and Giannis Larentzakis, Puerto Rico was defeated 67-65. In fact, they entered the fourth quarter with a 58-48 lead. However, the Europeans came back. But it was the final score that left a good feeling, as it was a continuation of what was seen in the playoffs. The story was different in the next three games: a 90-75 loss to Australia, and 103-93 and 107-84 defeats against Canada and Spain, respectively.

PUBLICIDAD

Not even in the FIBA windows from 2021 to 2023, nor in the World Cup, did a team score more than 100 goals against Puerto Rico. And Canada and Spain did it in a three-day period.

2. Inconsistent on offense

Puerto Rico shot 38.8% from three-point range in the Olympic Playoffs, the best percentage of the tournament. That was not seen in the four recent games. Against Greece, they shot a poor 26.5% (9/34).

Then, while they improved against Australia and Canada with 38.7% (12/31) and 46.7% (14-30), they got worse against Spain with 34.8% (8/23).

At the free throw level, they missed their only two attempts against Greece. They then registered 71.4% (10/14) vs. Australia, 73.3% (11/15) against Canada, and 66.7% (10/15) against Spain.

3. Alarming number of turnovers

The Puerto Ricans committed 13 turnovers against Greece and Australia, while they had 18 and 19 against Canada and Spain, respectively.

That’s a bad sign considering that group rivals like the United States and Serbia would punish the Puerto Ricans in scoring conversions with that much turnover.

Point guard Tremont Waters committed four turnovers against Greece, another four against Australia, three against Canada and three against Spain. Some 14, the leader in this category for Puerto Rico. Jose Alvarado registered 11.

4. Outscored in rebounds, steals, assists and blocks

Puerto Rico was outrebounded 41-27, 43-37 and 36-35 by Greece, Australia and Canada, respectively, but dominated Spain 39-31 on the boards. However, the Spaniards managed more steals, by 11-8. Likewise the Australians (10-6) and Canadians (10-5).

The Puerto Ricans also dished out fewer assists (22-17) than Greece, (30-19) Australia, (30-22) Canada and (34-14) Spain.

PUBLICIDAD

They also had the same or fewer blocks against the same order of opponents (3-1), (2-1), (2-2) and (6-2).

5. The trident of the Playoffs goes down

During the playoffs, the three Puerto Rican guards led the offense: (Jose) Alvarado and (Tremont) Waters averaged 16.0 and 15.3 points in 23.6 and 24 minutes per game. Also guard Jordan Howard was the third best scorer for the Puerto Ricans with 11.3 points in only 14.8 minutes on the court.

In the four games, Alvarado was the second best scorer against Greece (11 points), did not score against Australia, was the best scorer for Puerto Rico with 21 points against Canada and the best against Spain, with 19.

Waters, on the other hand, only scored six points in each game against Greece and Australia, five against Canada and nine against Spain. The Carolina Giants star point guard in the BSN, whether or not it has to do with his statements demanding better treatment for the players of the National Team, has not been the same as in the playoffs.

Neither has Howard, who only contributed two points against Greece, three against Australia and eight against Spain.

Puerto Rico makes its debut on July 28 in Group C action against South Sudan. Then, on the 31st of this month, it plays Serbia and ends the group stage on August 3 against the United States.

---