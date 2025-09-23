Puerto Rico to host celebrity game ahead of NBA’s Heat vs. Magic showdown

Several of today’s top entertainment and sports figures will participate in a celebrity game as a preamble to the NBA game that will be hosted on the island between the Heat of Miami and the Magic of Orlando on Saturday, Oct. 4 at the Puerto Rico Coliseum José Miguel Agrelot.

The celebrity duel, dubbed the NBA Puerto Rico Celebrity Game 2025, will take place the night before, on Friday, October 3 at 8:00 p.m. at the same venue.

Figures such as Anuel AA, Wisin, Denise Quiñones, Felix “Tito” Trinidad, Zuleyka Rivera, Carlos Beltrán, Ivan Rodríguez, Yadier Molina, Zion, Luar la L, Tito El Bambino, Raymond Arrieta, Jowell, Miky Woodz, Jencarlos Canela, DJ Luian, and the recently crowned champion of the World Boxing Organization (WBO), Xander Zayas, will be among the participants of the bout.

One group of stars will represent the Miami Heat and the other the Orlando Magic, wearing the official NBA uniforms of both teams.

As an added attraction, legends from both NBA franchises will be present at the celebrity game as part of the coaching staff that will lead each team.

For the Heat, Alonzo Mourning and Glen Rice will be joined by Carlos Arroyo.

Meanwhile, the Magic’s celebrities will be joined on the sideline by former All-Star Nick Anderson and former National Team center, José “Piculín” Ortiz.

Both teams will have local players active in basketball as reinforcements. Renaldo Balkman and Women’s National Team captain Pamela Rosado will wear the Heat jersey, while Ramon Clemente and Carla Cortijo, who came out of retirement and recently returned to basketball, will wear the Magic jersey.

Arroyo played for both franchises during his nine-season career with seven NBA teams.

Ortiz, meanwhile, played two seasons with the Utah Jazz in the late 1988-90s.

“This all-star game between our celebrities will be the start of a successful weekend. Our VRDG team along with the Miami Heat and the Orlando Magic promise to bring our fans a quality event,” said Arroyo, who joined the firm to promote the event that marks the return of the NBA to Puerto Rico after 19 years of absence.

“Our company VRDG thanks all these great stars for joining this range of activities that we will have with the NBA in Puerto Rico that weekend and for helping us to support the education and development of our young people,” said Julio Cabral, CEO of VRDG Group, parent company of VRDG Entertainment.

Cabral mentioned that if there are any profits from this celebrity game, they will all be donated to the University of Puerto Rico. Tickets will cost between $15 and $35, which will help cover the event’s expenses, the organizer said.

This game is part of the various events that make up the NBA weekend in Puerto Rico, including clinics at the Luis Llorens Torres Residence Hall for 300 young people. Likewise, this type of event with global reach has represented an engine of development for the island, according to the organizers, with an economic impact of $8.3 million in key sectors such as tourism.

The production of the NBA preseason game between Miami and Orlando, adds to the great events produced by VRDG, which include the Clásico de Leyendas, a soccer match between former Real Madrid and Barcelona players, as well as the Battle of Legends, which brought together world-class tennis stars such as Carlos Alcaraz and Frances Tiafoe in San Juan.