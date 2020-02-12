La actriz cumplió ayer 51 años. (Archivo)

La actriz Jennifer Aniston celebró ayer sus 51 años luciendo una figura espectacular y rodeada de una de sus amigas y colegas de la serie “Friends”.

Aniston compartió una sesión de fotos que realizó para la portada de Interview Magazine con sus seguidores en la su cuenta de Instagram que ha desatado una ola de elegios y felicitaciones por lo bien que luce la actriz.

La actriz exhibe un abdomen plano, su cuerpo esbelto y en forma, y además proyecta mucha sensualidad.

“Gracias @interviewmag por esta sorpresa de cumpleaños. No tenía idea de que esto saldría hoy. Sentirme orgullosa y honrada de celebrar con esta portada. Gracias al equipo de la entrevista por celebrar a las mujeres de todas las edades ... resulta que 51 es bastante divertido”, escribió la famosa estrella junto a las fotos que cuentan con más de 7.4 millones de aprobaciones en la red social.

Aniston festejó anoche con su amiga la actriz Courteney Cox en el exclusivo Sunset Tower Hotel en Sunset Boulevard en Los Ángeles.

Varios medios digitales publicaron fotos de Aniston llegando al lugar con su seguridad privada. Cox y Aniston son muy amigas desde la exitosa serie “Friends”, que volverá a la pantalla a través de un programa especial que conglomerará al elenco original.

Aniston es una de las actrices más seguidas de Hollywood por su estilo, belleza y poder interpretativo.


