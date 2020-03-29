Para contrarrestar el aburrimiento cuando no se puede salir de la casa por mucho tiempo por la pandemia del coronavirus que afecta al mundo, hay que ser creativo. Esto lo saben las instituciones culturales alrededor del mundo que han decidido impartirle un toque educativo a las invitaciones que están lanzando al público para aprender de arte al tiempo que se divierten.
View this post on Instagram
We challenge you to recreate a work of art with materials at home. It's easy: . ?? Choose your favorite artwork ?? Find three things lying around your house ?? Recreate the artwork with those items To find artworks, check out our online collection: getty.edu/art/collection Tag us in your creations! . . Challenge inspired by @Rjiksmuseum and @tussenkunstenquarantaine #museumathome #stayathomechallenge #artselfie
Madonna and child.https://t.co/ZbnVeToUPE pic.twitter.com/7Vkl91CF6D— Getty (@GettyMuseum) March 25, 2020
💬Ver 0 comentarios