View this post on Instagram

We challenge you to recreate a work of art with materials at home. It's easy: . ?? Choose your favorite artwork ?? Find three things lying around your house ?? Recreate the artwork with those items To find artworks, check out our online collection: getty.edu/art/collection Tag us in your creations! . . Challenge inspired by @Rjiksmuseum and @tussenkunstenquarantaine #museumathome #stayathomechallenge #artselfie