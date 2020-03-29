El Museo Getty, ubicado en California, recibe más de dos millones de visitantes anualmente. (archivo)

Para contrarrestar el aburrimiento cuando no se puede salir de la casa por mucho tiempo por la pandemia del coronavirus que afecta al mundo, hay que ser creativo. Esto lo saben las instituciones culturales alrededor del mundo que han decidido impartirle un toque educativo a las invitaciones que están lanzando al público para aprender de arte al tiempo que se divierten.

Una de estas iniciativas está a cargo del Getty Museum.

En sus redes sociales, el museo invitó a sus seguidores a escoger su obra de arte favorita y recrearla utilizando los objetos disponibles a su alrededor. Algunas de las ingeniosas respuestas del público aparecen en las cuentas de Instagram y Twitter de la institución.

Las imágenes incluyen a niños, mascotas e incluso el uso de ropa para imitar pinturas.


